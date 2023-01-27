ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Free ukulele offered in Little Falls for adults ages 55 and older

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

St. Francis Music Center has received a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board to offer free ukulele classes to adults ages 55 and over.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 2, the Music Center will offer a weekly ukulele class from 4:15 p.m. – 5 p.m. Learning in a group setting offers a less stressful and more enjoyable way to learn. Each participant will be given a ukulele to use while participating in the class.

Playing the ukulele is fun, easy and good for aging fingers. The ukulele is a strummed instrument so it is easier to get started on and learn songs quickly. Because of its small size it is easy to carry around and pick up at any time to practice. It has become popular in new music so grandchildren will be very impressed by your new skills.

The class will be taught by Music Center faculty, Kevin Stueven. Class size is limited and registration is required.

To register or for more information, call St. Francis Music Center at (320) 632-0637. Those who have taken class before but want to brush up on their skills, are also welcome to join.

For those who already play the ukulele, the Music Center has advanced ukulele classes and a ukulele orchestra for ages 55-plus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees

(St. Paul, MN)--The candidates for Minnesota's oldest and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in education are out. Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the Teacher of the Year award yesterday. They include educators in grades pre-K through 12 and early child education in public and private schools. This is the 59th year for the award. The winner will be announced during a banquet on May 7th in St. Paul.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead

A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
SARTELL, MN
kfgo.com

Police investigating death of father, daughter as possible murder-suicide

SARTELL, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Sartell Police have released the names of two people killed in an apartment fire Thursday and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. According to police, Caleb Clark, 24, died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. His four-month-old daughter Hazel’s death is being investigated...
SARTELL, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
897
Followers
873
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy