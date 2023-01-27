Free ukulele offered in Little Falls for adults ages 55 and older

St. Francis Music Center has received a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board to offer free ukulele classes to adults ages 55 and over.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 2, the Music Center will offer a weekly ukulele class from 4:15 p.m. – 5 p.m. Learning in a group setting offers a less stressful and more enjoyable way to learn. Each participant will be given a ukulele to use while participating in the class.

Playing the ukulele is fun, easy and good for aging fingers. The ukulele is a strummed instrument so it is easier to get started on and learn songs quickly. Because of its small size it is easy to carry around and pick up at any time to practice. It has become popular in new music so grandchildren will be very impressed by your new skills.

The class will be taught by Music Center faculty, Kevin Stueven. Class size is limited and registration is required.

To register or for more information, call St. Francis Music Center at (320) 632-0637. Those who have taken class before but want to brush up on their skills, are also welcome to join.

For those who already play the ukulele, the Music Center has advanced ukulele classes and a ukulele orchestra for ages 55-plus.