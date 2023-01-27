Read full article on original website
Related
Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat
In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally
The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
Canucks Trade Potential Bruins Target Bo Horvat To Islanders
The rebuild for the Canucks continued Monday as the team traded their leading goal scorer, Bo Horvat. Vancouver dealt the center to the New York Islanders for forward Anthony Beauvillier, center Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick. The trade comes a week after Bruce Boudreau was fired as head coach.
Buy or Sell: Pittsburgh Penguins to Win the Eastern Conference
Multiple teams in the Eastern Conference could be the last team standing, but are the Pittsburgh Penguins one of them?. Over the last two decades, the Pens and the Washington Capitals have dominated the headlines in the East. Pittsburgh has had more success than Washington, and there’s more to like about their current group than Washington’s.
Buy or Sell: New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Odds
The New Jersey Devils put together a stellar first half of the season, but is there value in their current Stanley Cup price?. It hasn’t been a great run for New Jersey over the last half-decade, which has seen them miss the playoffs each year since 2018. That appears to be changing in 2022-23, and there’s merit in looking toward some of their future odds.
Islanders' Noah Dobson Out Until After All-Star Break
Noah Dobson won’t play until after the All-Star break for the New York Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Dobson is dealing with a lower-body injury that has already cost him three games and now will cost him at least one more. The Islanders have their bye week after they play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and won’t play again until Monday, February 6, in Philadelphia versus the Flyers.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84
Former Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Hull, dubbed "The Golden Jet" for his blonde hair, elite speed, and skill, spent 15 seasons in Chicago, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 1961. A prolific goal scorer, Hall became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season. His 604 career markers with the Blackhawks remain the franchise’s all-time record.
Buy or Sell: Washington Capitals Odds to Make Playoffs
The Washington Capitals have an aging core, but they’ve put up good numbers and continue to be a threat as a playoff team. There will come a time when the Capitals will hit a wall, but they’ve demonstrated in the first half that they still have some gas left in the tank. Washington is slowly getting healthier, but there are clear needs the team will have to look at adding before the trade deadline if they have hopes of making noise into April and May.
Buy or Sell: The New York Islanders are a Playoff Team
With the NHL All-Star break approaching, there’s still much to be decided in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The New York Islanders currently find themselves outside the playoffs but remain in the picture. This team got off to a solid start but has since tailed off. There are questions...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Lose In Carolina, Drop Third Straight
The Bruins dropped their third straight game on Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in a matchup between the top two teams in the NHL. The B’s had a hard time finding scoring opportunities and for the third consecutive game they were unable to score on the power play, going 0-for-6 on the man advantage.
Buy or Sell: Buffalo Sabres Qualify for the Postseason
The Buffalo Sabres are one of the NHL’s hottest teams at the end of January and continue to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. With a relatively young roster, this could be the season in which the Sabers finally jump back into playoff relevancy. It’s hard to say for...
Bruins Veteran Matt Grzelcyk To Be Inducted Into Beanpot Hall Of Fame
BOSTON — Former Boston University star and current Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will forever be tied to the Beanpot Tournament. The 29-year-old Grzelcyk, along with his father John Grzelcyk, were selected to be inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame on Monday during the event’s media day at TD Garden.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings
After taking consecutive losses for the first time this season, the Bruins will try to right the ship Sunday evening in Raleigh. The penultimate contest of Boston’s five-game road trip will see the NHL-best Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Metropolitan Division leaders, owners of the second-highest point total in the league, won six of their last seven and haven’t suffered a regulation defeat since Jan. 10.
Former Bruins Assistant Jay Pandolfo Shares Why Beanpot Is So Unique
BOSTON — While it might be his first season at the helm of the Boston University men’s hockey team, Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo is by no means a newcomer to the Beanpot Tournament. Pandolfo won a pair of Beanpot titles during his playing days at BU and he served on the bench when the Terriers hoisted the trophy last season.
NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Wild Game Picks
You won’t find many teams in the NHL having a better January than the Buffalo Sabres, set to visit the Minnesota Wild tonight. Buffalo Sabres (+146) vs. Minnesota Wild (-178) Total: 6.5 (O-115, U-105) With the talented young core that the Buffalo Sabres boast, it was only a matter...
Cavaliers F Kevin Love Back at Practice on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) was back at team practice on Monday, per team reporter Evan Dammarell. Love missed the team’s previous three games, but it sounds like he should be good to go in time for Tuesday’s matchup with the Miami Heat. Back spasms have been the ailment troubling him since December, forcing him to miss a combined five games this season. Although the 34-year-old isn’t producing at levels he was earlier in his career, he still provides a solid veteran presence off the bench for a team vying to seed in the top half of the Eastern Conference.
Wizards C Daniel Gafford Questionable for Monday vs. Spurs
According to the league’s injury report, Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (illness) is questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Gafford popped up with a non-COVID illness on Monday afternoon, which isn’t typically a good sign for a player’s chances to play. He is fresh off a season-high outing where he poured in 21 points and snatched 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Keep an eye on his designation as we get closer to tip-off, as the Wizards look to make it six straight wins against San Antonio.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Grinds Out OT Win To Defeat Rival Lakers
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics delivered a pulse-pounding win in overtime Saturday night by topping the rival Los Angeles Lakers, 125-121, at TD Garden on Saturday. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Celtics and improves their NBA-best record to 36-15 while the Lakers fell to 23-27.
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0