NPR
Tyre Nichols loved skateboarding. That's how his friends say they'll remember him
The city of Memphis, and indeed much of the nation, is reeling from the video showing the horrific and fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old can be seen pleading with the officers, saying he was just trying to go home. Those officers were part of the SCORPION unit intended to tackle rising crime in the community. That unit has permanently deactivated. But they weren't the only ones on the scene. Two members of the fire department and two sheriff's deputies have been removed from duty and are under investigation in connection with the incident. Still, the brutality of this incident has Americans yet again asking questions that have become all too familiar. Why did another Black man die at the hands of the police? Why did they unleash such violence upon an unarmed person? And when will this stop?
The rotation of Earth's inner core may be slowing down
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to John Vidale, professor of earth sciences at the University of Southern California, about new research suggesting the rotation of Earth's inner core may be slowing down. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. What happens when you go past Earth's crust to the ooey-gooey center? Well, it's actually not...
How one Japanese restaurateur turned the humble rice ball into a must-eat dish
A Japanese restaurateur celebrates the homely rice ball by turning it into a gourmet treat so enticing that people stand in line for hours just to taste one. Japanese cooking ranges from simple, uncomplicated meals to incredibly elaborate, stylized cuisine. From Tokyo, NPR's Anthony Kuhn has the story of a restaurateur who has turned one of Japan's most humble homestyle foods into a big attraction.
Hanna Pylvainen on her new novel 'The End of Drum-Time'
"The End Of Drum-Time" opens with an earthquake that shakes a small town in the Scandinavian tundra in 1851, when a Lutheran minister named Lars Levi, also known as Mad Lasse, is holding forth to his congregation of reindeer herders and their families. Let's ask Hanna Pylvainen, the author of this novel, to bring us there.
Scott Simon talks with Martin Patience about his new novel 'The Darker the Night'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Scottish writer — and Weekend Edition producer — Martin Patience about his new political thriller, "The Darker the Night." "The Darker The Night," a new novel, begins with a man shot dead in the center of Glasgow. Looks like gang stuff, though Fulton Mackenzie, investigative reporter for the Scottish Siren, sniffs out that it's more. He meets up at a pub with a source and a pal, Detective Sergeant Davy Bryant, who downs a pint of lager, pulls his chair close and tells Fulton Mackenzie it's actually way bigger. Let's ask the author, Martin Patience, to pick up the scene.
Belgian director Lukas Dhont on his Oscar-nominated new film 'Close'
EDEN DAMBRINE: (As Leo, non-English language spoken). GUSTAV DE WAELE: (As Remi, non-English language spoken). SIMON: They're close, in-step, joyful and unaware. They sleep over at one another's homes. They call each other special and beautiful. When they start a new school together, a couple of girls ask, are you together? The question opens an estrangement that claims a tragedy for the boys and their families. "Close" is directed by Lukas Dhont. It won the Grand Prix award at Cannes, and this week was nominated for the Oscar for the best international feature film. Lukas Dhont joins us now from Chicago. Thanks so much for being with us.
A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear
Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday. Related Story: See...
'Farha' tells the story of a Palestinian girl in 1948
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Darin Sallam, the director of the Netflix film Farha, about a Palestinian girl's experience when her village is attacked during the foundation of Israel in 1948. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. It's been one of the deadliest weeks in years in the ongoing conflict between Israelis and...
A Dubai restaurant offers Ukrainians a taste of home
In a glitzy neighborhood in Dubai, the largest city in United Arab Emirates, a new restaurant offers Ukrainians a taste of home thousands of miles away. There's a new restaurant for Ukrainians in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Like a lot of restaurants there, it is upscale and chic. It is also proudly Ukrainian from the decor to the cuisine. NPR's international correspondent Aya Batrawy met Ukrainians there who yearn for a taste of home.
Nick Brooks on his new young adult novel 'Promise Boys'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with author Nick Brooks about his new young adult novel, "Promise Boys," which follows the story of three Black boys after they are accused of a murder. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. As the city of Memphis and the nation comes to terms with the brutal video of...
Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy 20 years on
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Pat Duggins of Alabama Public Radio about the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy, which they both covered 20 years ago next week. It was Saturday, February 1, 2003, and the space shuttle Columbia was scheduled to return from its 28th mission. But then, disaster and tragedy.
An elderly couple in Ukraine says their resilience is all about happiness
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: There is fear and loneliness, trapped in apartments, cities, they couldn't leave. In the eastern city of Slovyansk, there were worries winter would come without heat. But instead, things have gotten better there. NPR's Elissa Nadworny revisited the city and some of the elderly residents who stayed.
What prices at a Walmart in Georgia tell us about inflation
There's a story in every shopping cart, from the wood pulp in a roll of paper towels to fruits and vegetables that survived floods and droughts. For the past four years, NPR has visited the same Walmart store to try to track prices, get insights into global trade and a ground-level look at the U.S. economy. NPR's Alina Selyukh joins us. Alina, thanks so much for being with us.
How forest guards in Liberia protect the sacred rainforests
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). RICCI SHRYOCK, BYLINE: A prayer to the fish. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). SHRYOCK: This local resident in Barconie (ph), a town on the west coast of Liberia, sprinkles gin, a boiled egg and rice into the murky blue water of a lagoon. No one is allowed to kill any of the animals that live here, in a small expanse of water nestling between the mangroves and the Atlantic Ocean.
Labor unrest is growing in Europe
Workers in France and the United Kingdom are walking off their jobs. The strikes have the potential to ground whole sectors of their economies to a halt. But they're doing so for different reasons. In France, President Emmanuel Macron is trying to amend the country's pension system, which he says requires raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. In the U.K., people want more money because the cost of living in Britain is becoming so high. Joining us now to tell us more are Eleanor Beardsley in Paris and Willem Marx in London. Thank you both so much for joining us.
Trump, Meta and misinformation
NPR's Michel Martin talks to Vivian Schiller, executive director of Aspen Digital, about Meta's decision to reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Facebook, the world's largest social network, is about to bring back one high-profile account to the ranks of its nearly 3 billion users - that of former President Donald Trump. Then-President Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6 for praising the violence that congressional investigators say he helped instigate. But that suspension came with an asterisk. Meta, Facebook's parent company, would reevaluate the suspension in two years. Now that Meta has decided to allow the former president back onto its platforms, it is also rolling out a new policy for those it is designating as public figures. That's defined as government officials, political candidates and people with over 1 million followers. But even with these new regulations, many fear Facebook has not made enough changes to tackle the spread of falsehoods.
Opinion: A Holocaust remembrance — and lessons we have yet to learn
The German ocean liner St. Louis sailed out of Hamburg in 1939. The 937 passengers onboard were trying to escape genocide. The Nuremberg Laws of Hitler's Germany had classified Jews an inferior race. Jewish children had been expelled from schools. Concentration camps had been opened. Jewish-owned businesses destroyed. Adolf Hitler...
How Black people can cope with the trauma of witnessing repeated death and violence against them
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia about coping with the trauma Black people may feel after horrific events like the killing of Tyre Nichols. Witnessing the repeated death of and violence towards Black people on video is a horrific event in and of itself. For Black people watching, it can have traumatizing physical and mental effects. I wanted to know why it's so important to hold space for this trauma in the Black community. So we called on Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia. She's an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and an expert in trauma medicine, and she joins us now. Welcome to the show.
Three years after COVID-19 started, scientists have learned valuable lessons
Three years after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a "public health emergency," scientists have learned several lessons about how pandemics begin and how to stop them. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. January 30, 2020, three years ago, World Health officials made a historic announcement about COVID. They declared it an international...
A new study casts doubt on oxytocin's role as a 'love hormone'
A study involving prairie voles shows that oxytocin may not live up to its billing as a "love hormone" that is essential to forming enduring attachments with mates. It's known as the love hormone, but a new study suggests that label is misleading. NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on what scientists are learning about oxytocin.
