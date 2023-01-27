Read full article on original website
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
NBA Referees Issue ApologyOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
USC football: Nation’s top QB raves about USC visit, Lincoln Riley
Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit, visited USC for the second time over the weekend
Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter honored
Brandon Tsay, the dance studio manager who bravely disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could take more lives, was awarded the Medal of Courage at Alhambra’s Lunar New Year festival Sunday. “This year started off as extremely difficult,” told the crowd. “But we’ve got the rest of the year to spread compassion and build […]
theregistrysocal.com
28-Unit Sunset Laurel Apartments in West Hollywood Sell for $11MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – The Sunset Laurel Apartments, located at 1545 North Laurel Avenue in Los Angeles, have sold for $11,000,000. Kidder Mathews’ Senior Vice President Robin D. Ossenbeck represented the seller, N. Laurel, Villa C, LP, a Delaware Limited Partnership. The buyer was 1545 N. Laurel Avenue C, LP, a Delaware Corporation.
Golf.com
The secret to making delicious fish tacos at home, according to golf-club chefs
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. Southern California is known for many things, not the least of which is exceptional golf, as the PGA Tour’s swing through San Diego and Los Angeles annually demonstrates. When it comes to food, the region is perhaps best known for its fish tacos — you’ll likely find them on menus as frequently as you’ll encounter great barbecue joints in Austin, Texas, or impressive bourbon lists in Louisville, Kentucky.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
coloradoboulevard.net
Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue in Alhambra and San Gabriel
Celebrations of the Lunar New Year will go on as scheduled in most San Gabriel Valley cities. Alhambra released a statement which said that Sheriff Luna has confirmed that the tragic events of Saturday night were not related to the Lunar new year festival, and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. He added that additional resources from the Alhambra Police department would be on hand to reassure those participating in the celebrations.
San Fernando Valley community can shop for Japanese food at new Mitsuwa location in Northridge
The San Fernando Valley can experience a little taste of Japan at Mitsuwa Marketplace in Northridge.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
mynewsla.com
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
myburbank.com
San Fernando Blvd. to Become One-Way in Downtown Burbank
At the Tuesday, January 24 City Council meeting, Councilmembers decided to experiment and authorized to have San Fernando Blvd. reconfigured to a single-lane, one-way street. After a discussion, which included shutting down all the traffic completely, it was decided to try the new approach. There were many aspects looked at,...
What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?
After two fatalities and the disappearance of a British actor, we ask what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous, and look into why there are so many rescues on the mountain
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Respara Opens in Brentwood Boasting Exclusive Luxury Residences
One-, two- and three-bedroom private retreats now leasing. Respara is now open in Brentwood featuring a collection of residences including 54 one-, two- and three-bedroom private retreats ranging from 845 to 1,978 sq. ft., starting at $6,600/month. Following preleasing, Respara has 42 homes remaining. Nestled in a secluded cul-de-sac at...
insideradio.com
KNX Los Angeles To Launch ‘LA’s Afternoon News.’
“LA’s Afternoon News” will debut on Audacy news KNX-AM/FM Los Angeles (1070/97.1) on Monday, Jan. 30. The new drive-time program (2-7pm) features Rob Archer who joins current afternoon co-anchor Karen Adams and traffic and breaking news reporter Brian Douglas. Archer, who had been co-hosting “KNX In Depth” (1-2pm)...
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Rodney King’s daughter reacts to Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols
Rodney King's daughter says she felt sick watching the video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols who later died of his injuries. The post Rodney King’s daughter reacts to Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols appeared first on KYMA.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Chief on Tyre Nichols Video Release
Newly appointed Pasadena Chief of Police reaction after watching the video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year old man who died after a traffic stop by the SCORPION unit of Memphis police. Following the events in Memphis and upon viewing the video footage, I am compelled to...
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
