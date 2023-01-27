Read full article on original website
Mileto's opens second location in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A popular Newberry sub shop is opening a second location in Montoursville. Mileto's on Broad will open at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1244 Broad Street. A Facebook post made on Friday noted the shop will start out serving cold subs, cauliflower and broccoli sandwich thins with cold meat, and alcohol. "We are installing our grill, fryers and ovens as quickly as humanly possible!" the post said. ...
abc27.com
Juniata County home for sale includes airplane runway, vineyard
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A property listed for sale in Juniata County includes your own private airplane runway and vineyard on a 24-acre property. The listing on Zillow in Mifflintown has the property listed at $3.75 million. The property includes a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 12,000-square-foot home, and a private runway and hangars.
abc27.com
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County
The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
bucknellian.net
Lewisburg to host annual Polar Bear Plunge Fundraiser
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Lewisburg will host their 19th annual Polar Bear Plunge. This winter fundraiser consists of donors “plunging” into the (sometimes frozen) Susquehanna River, whether in a bathing suit, warmer clothing or even costume. The event usually brings in more than 250 plungers, many of them...
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Morgan Myles will return to Williamsport for live performance
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport native turned music star and "The Voice" finalist, Morgan Myles will return to her hometown for a performance at the Community Arts Center (CAC) in April. The vocalist/singer-songwriter has been building a music career since moving to Nashville soon after high school and now has a band backed by other Nashville-based up-and-comers. True to her music roots in Williamsport, Myles' show will feature an opening...
therecord-online.com
Addison Deborah Schoonover
Addison Deborah Schoonover, age 24, died on Thursday, January 26, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. A full obituary and services will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 South Main Street, Mansfield PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Million dollar scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Montour County tobacco store
DANVILLE, PA – One lucky person in Danville purchased a lottery scratch-off ticket and became a millionaire this week. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winner on Thursday. The identity of the winner was not released by the Pennsylvania Lottery. The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded Puff Tobacco Products, 1021 Mill St., Danville, a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off ticket in Montour County. The post Million dollar scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Montour County tobacco store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bucknell University students design prosthetic for three-legged dog
Lewisburg, Pa. — With the help of three Bucknell University engineering students, a three-legged Golden Retriever named Doug will soon live a fuller life. Twice adopted, Doug was born with part of his right front leg missing. He has a “nub,” but no hock (ankle) or paw. A half leg doesn’t hold Doug back, says owner Mary Ann Stanton ’89, director of development, strategic philanthropy programs, education & CFR. “He's...
igbnorthamerica.com
Pennsylvania approves license for new Bally’s casino
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted unanimously to award a license to SC Gaming OpCo to construct a new land-based casino in College Township, Centre County. Ira Lubert, owner of SC Gaming OpCo, secured the rights to construct a casino at the site in September 2020 with a winning bid of $10.0m. Lubert filed an application with the PGCB in January of 2021 to locate the casino in a 94,000sq ft space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall.
Crash closes I-80 EB in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County
Both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound are closed at mile marker 26 (Faxon Exit) in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. A detour using Northway Road and Route 2014 (East Third Street) is in place. The roadway is expected to open by early evening. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
abc23.com
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
Neurologist appointed director at Evan hospital
Lewisburg, Pa. — A neurologist has been named director of the stroke center at Evangelical Community Hospital. Dr. Christopher Cummings has been named medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. He is fulfilling this directorship in addition to his role as a neurologist at Evangelical. As medical director, Dr. Cummings is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program. He collaborates with hospital staff to deliver...
Garbage thief caught with trash bags in Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A 35-year-old Jersey Shore man confessed to stealing cash and garbage during an interview with members of the Lycoming Regional Police Department. When confronted by investigators, Chadwic Timothy Moriarity confessed to taking trash from a home near the 1565 Nices Hollow Road on Jan. 21, police said. Moriarity also said he took approximately $6 that was intended to pay Hennigan Disposal for the waste removal. Several...
Two Brits charged for attempting to photograph abandoned home
New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Woman charged for failing to pay for hair services
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman was charged for theft of services after she left a beauty store without paying the $234 charged for a haircut and highlights. State police at Selinsgrove say Cassie Barge, 34, of Selinsgrove, had the services done on Jan. 9 at Ulta Beauty at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. Barge brought other items to pay for to the checkout counter, but she failed to have the cashier ring up her salon services, police say. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
