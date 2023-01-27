Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Zack MacEwen might want to reconsider fighting the Wild enforcer.
Best moves Avalanche must make at 2023 NHL trade deadline
The Colorado Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2022, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in a true clash of the titans to conclude the 2021-22 NHL season. The Avs are looking to defend their title and go back-to-back like the Lightning did in 2020 and 2021, and they’ll need to make some important moves, like trading for Bo Horvat, at the NHL trade deadline to do so. Colorado is faced with an uphill battle to achieve something only the Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins have done in the 21st century: win consecutive Stanley Cups.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84
Former Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Hull, dubbed "The Golden Jet" for his blonde hair, elite speed, and skill, spent 15 seasons in Chicago, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 1961. A prolific goal scorer, Hall became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season. His 604 career markers with the Blackhawks remain the franchise’s all-time record.
Concerns Raised After Rangers Did Not Wear Pride Night Jerseys
The Rangers did celebrate Pride Night by wearing their custom jerseys, and they did use rainbow stick tape during warmups Friday night. New York promoted them in ticket sales materials leading up to the matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. “The Rangers promoted Pride Night to fans by saying players...
Why NHL Insider Believes Bruins Should Be ‘All In’ At Trade Deadline
Before we know the NHL trade deadline will be here and the Bruins have some decisions to make ahead of March 3. Boston is atop the NHL standings with a 38-6-4 record going into Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers and look like a legitimate Stanley Cup Final team.
Yardbarker
Nuggets could trade Bones Hyland for interesting reason
The Denver Nuggets are sitting comfortably atop the Western Conference right now, but they may not be a complete fairy tale behind closed doors. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Friday that the Nuggets have begun to gauge the trade value of second-year guard Bones Hyland. Fischer notes that occasional clashes between Hyland and Denver head coach Michael Malone’s “old-school mentality” have factored into the team’s decision.
NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Wild Game Picks
You won’t find many teams in the NHL having a better January than the Buffalo Sabres, set to visit the Minnesota Wild tonight. Buffalo Sabres (+146) vs. Minnesota Wild (-178) Total: 6.5 (O-115, U-105) With the talented young core that the Buffalo Sabres boast, it was only a matter...
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0