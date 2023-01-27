Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
INDIANAPOLIS — In a statement to WRTV on Friday, Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
Joe York is a longtime patient.
"I should be dead now. There is no logical reason about that," York said.
York has multiple health issues but says with the help and guidance of Ascension medical staff, he's alive today.
"They were able to empower me with better technology, better prescriptions, better care and also changed my attitude. I had no hope. I really had no hope and they gave it to me," he told WRTV.
But that hope came crashing down with Friday's announcement. York says he didn't get a text or email notification about the closure.
"How cold and callous can you be? I just said that's outrageous," York said.
He's now worried about the future and where he will go for medical care.
"Everybody knows what they're giving me; they're all interconnected there. I may not get that some other place," York said. "I may be taking something that's gonna have a bad reaction. What's that gonna do? I'm gonna be back in the emergency room."
Last year, Ascension closed 11 immediate care centers along with its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
Read Ascension's full statement below:
"The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment, we will be partially or fully discontinuing operations at several Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations.
Impacted locations will remain open at this time with the majority closing in 90 days. Notifications to patients will begin over the coming weeks and we are committed to ensuring continuity of care for all whom we are privileged to serve."
Ascension locations impacted
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch
1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Crawfordsville Primary Care
1684 Bush Lane
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Frankfort Primary Care
2485 E. Wabash St.
Frankfort, IN 46041
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Frankfort Heart Care
2485 E. Wabash St.
Frankfort, IN 46041
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Brazil Primary Care
1214 E. National Avenue, Suite 100
Brazil, IN 47834
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Lafayette Cardiovascular, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery
3900 St. Francis Way, Suite 201
Lafayette, IN 47905
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Hoosier Dermatology
13450 North Meridian, Suite 363
Carmel, IN 46032
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Avon Primary Care
9723 E. US Highway 36
Avon, IN 46123
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Plainfield Primary Care
2155 E. Main St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Alexandria Primary Care
2012 South Park Ave
Alexandria, IN 46001
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Haubstadt Primary Care
835 South 9th Avenue
Haubstadt, IN 47639
