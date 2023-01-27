ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures

By James Howell Jr., Nico Pennisi
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — In a statement to WRTV on Friday, Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.

Joe York is a longtime patient.

"I should be dead now. There is no logical reason about that," York said.

York has multiple health issues but says with the help and guidance of Ascension medical staff, he's alive today.

"They were able to empower me with better technology, better prescriptions, better care and also changed my attitude. I had no hope. I really had no hope and they gave it to me," he told WRTV.

But that hope came crashing down with Friday's announcement. York says he didn't get a text or email notification about the closure.

"How cold and callous can you be? I just said that's outrageous," York said.

He's now worried about the future and where he will go for medical care.

"Everybody knows what they're giving me; they're all interconnected there. I may not get that some other place," York said. "I may be taking something that's gonna have a bad reaction. What's that gonna do? I'm gonna be back in the emergency room."

Last year, Ascension closed 11 immediate care centers along with its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.

Read Ascension's full statement below:

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment, we will be partially or fully discontinuing operations at several Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations.

Impacted locations will remain open at this time with the majority closing in 90 days. Notifications to patients will begin over the coming weeks and we are committed to ensuring continuity of care for all whom we are privileged to serve."

Ascension locations impacted

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch
1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180
Greenwood, IN 46143

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Crawfordsville Primary Care
1684 Bush Lane
Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Frankfort Primary Care
2485 E. Wabash St.
Frankfort, IN 46041

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Frankfort Heart Care
2485 E. Wabash St.
Frankfort, IN 46041

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Brazil Primary Care
1214 E. National Avenue, Suite 100
Brazil, IN 47834

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Lafayette Cardiovascular, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery
3900 St. Francis Way, Suite 201
Lafayette, IN 47905

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Hoosier Dermatology
13450 North Meridian, Suite 363
Carmel, IN 46032

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Avon Primary Care
9723 E. US Highway 36
Avon, IN 46123

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Plainfield Primary Care
2155 E. Main St.
Plainfield, IN 46168

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Alexandria Primary Care
2012 South Park Ave
Alexandria, IN 46001

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent - Haubstadt Primary Care
835 South 9th Avenue
Haubstadt, IN 47639

USARMYRETIRED
2d ago

The Big Hospitals have lost my trust. Attorneys will not sue them because they are broke. If you need constant medical. My Beautiful Veteran Wife went to Hancock County Regional Hospital for years. They partnered with Ascension. They kept telling me and my wife everything was fine. She was in constant pain. We would leave the emergency room thinking everything was fine. She was suffering in pain. Finally after being transported by ambulance from home they did a full body CT Scan. My wife's body was full of Clots and she was experiencing horrible organ failure. The ER DOC said the CT showed Clots but they could be fixed by vascular surgery. Hours later The Lifeline people showed up and the ER doctor said they were gonna send her to St. Vincent's. He did not tell me she had multiple organs failing and he said they were gonna save her. I drove myself to St. Vincent's thinking my Baby was gonna be saved. Once at ST V the heart doctor told me this was not survivable.

USARMYRETIRED
2d ago

I would like to find one Doctor who is not afraid of the DEA. A doctor who will assess each patients medical needs and provide care deemed necessary. Without regard to what the DEA says about legal medication. The DEA has no business interfering in Doctor patient treatment.

Donald Lohman
2d ago

How much money does a sunshine health have in reserves about 30 billion dollars so there's just closing s*** down because nobody can afford them anymore

