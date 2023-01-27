Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows
The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
Illini hire Charlie Bullen as OLBs coach/pass rush coordinator
Illinois has hired longtime NFL coach and Iowa graduate Charlie Bullen as its outside linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator, the program announced on Saturday. Bullen is a Palatine (Ill.) native and Fremd graduate who attended the University of Iowa and was a student assistant and graduate assistant at Iowa from 2007-11.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Seahawks
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo said that “he can do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint” and is not currently committed to returning should the team reach the Super Bowl. “That’s still up in the air,” Garoppolo said, via Pro Football Talk. Albert Breer mentions that...
Cowboys Mock Draft: Need More Help at WR or CB?
Whether the Cowboys choose to plug roster holes in free agency with veterans or in the draft with possible project players, one thing is certain: Dallas has to improve the roster, period.
PFF Sends Pending Vikings FA to Division Rival
We’re at the point where teams no longer playing football fully focus on next season. That is the case for the Minnesota Vikings, and all eyes are on the defensive side of the ball. Many changes are expected, and Pro Football Focus sees one pending Vikings free agent heading to a divisional rival.
Popular NFL Analyst Got Really Mad about Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins will likely be the Minnesota Vikings QB1 for a sixth consecutive season in 2023. And if he does just that, he’ll join Fran Tarkenton and Daunte Culpepper as the only signal-callers in Vikings history to start six Week 1 games in a row. But one popular NFL...
New Orleans Saints seeking two first-round picks in Sean Payton trade
Entering the offseason, Sean Payton seemed like a sure bet to be hired as an NFL head coach again. Five
Purple Headlines of the Week: DC Interviews, QB Rumors, RB in the Draft?
The second week of the Minnesota Vikings offseason is wrapping up, and this one was much busier for Minnesota than the first. Because of that, in case you missed them, here is a recap of some of the biggest purple headlines of the week. Defensive Coordinator Interviews Begin. The Minnesota...
The 10 Most Expensive Vikings Entering the Offseason
Two items matter in an NFL contract — the guaranteed money for the player and the cap hit in a given season for the team. The Minnesota Vikings enter an offseason that will be stuffed with change, chiefly because its most expensive players are elder statesmen and will be targeted for contractual restructuring, trade, or outright release.
Mike Florio, Paul Allen, & The Vikings QB1 Controversy That Won’t Go Away
As far as I can tell, Mike Florio and Paul Allen are friends. At times, they seem to get on each other’s nerves, but they’ve commonly been spotted together in interviews discussing the purple and gold. Florio is seldom shy about sharing his opinion; recently, he offered few thoughts on the Vikings QB1.
8 ‘Draft Crushes’ for the 2023 Vikings
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one ‘draft crush’ with the NFL Draft less than 90 days away. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in the playoff two weeks ago, leaving the postseason tournament prematurely after winning the NFC North by an impressive margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory writers have prognostications and hopes for the draft.
Saints among 5 teams without a first-round pick in 2023 NFL draft
The New Orleans Saints are among five teams without a first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. Which other teams are going to be missing out in April? Between trades (some ill-advised, others savvy) and, well, to quote Arrested Development’s George Bluth Sr., “some light treason,” multiple franchises will be spectators during the first round of this year’s draft.
Wolves keep rolling on hot night from Edwards, Russell
D'Lo lit it up in the first half and Ant took over in the second half.
