The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Search for a Defensive Coordinator Narrows

The Minnesota Vikings are guaranteed a new defensive coordinator in 2023, but that man will not be Ryan Nielsen, who was the New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Nielsen accepted the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator job Friday, tweeted by NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, “The Falcons have announced Saints co-DC...
247Sports

Illini hire Charlie Bullen as OLBs coach/pass rush coordinator

Illinois has hired longtime NFL coach and Iowa graduate Charlie Bullen as its outside linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator, the program announced on Saturday. Bullen is a Palatine (Ill.) native and Fremd graduate who attended the University of Iowa and was a student assistant and graduate assistant at Iowa from 2007-11.
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo said that “he can do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint” and is not currently committed to returning should the team reach the Super Bowl. “That’s still up in the air,” Garoppolo said, via Pro Football Talk. Albert Breer mentions that...
VikingsTerritory

PFF Sends Pending Vikings FA to Division Rival

We’re at the point where teams no longer playing football fully focus on next season. That is the case for the Minnesota Vikings, and all eyes are on the defensive side of the ball. Many changes are expected, and Pro Football Focus sees one pending Vikings free agent heading to a divisional rival.
VikingsTerritory

The 10 Most Expensive Vikings Entering the Offseason

Two items matter in an NFL contract — the guaranteed money for the player and the cap hit in a given season for the team. The Minnesota Vikings enter an offseason that will be stuffed with change, chiefly because its most expensive players are elder statesmen and will be targeted for contractual restructuring, trade, or outright release.
VikingsTerritory

8 ‘Draft Crushes’ for the 2023 Vikings

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one ‘draft crush’ with the NFL Draft less than 90 days away. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in the playoff two weeks ago, leaving the postseason tournament prematurely after winning the NFC North by an impressive margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory writers have prognostications and hopes for the draft.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints among 5 teams without a first-round pick in 2023 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints are among five teams without a first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. Which other teams are going to be missing out in April? Between trades (some ill-advised, others savvy) and, well, to quote Arrested Development’s George Bluth Sr., “some light treason,” multiple franchises will be spectators during the first round of this year’s draft.
