Day 8 underway in Alex Murdaugh trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Court resumed at 9:30 this morning after a cliff hanger yesterday regarding testimony of cell phone records from the Murdaughs. So far, the jury has seen evidence of guns found on the Murdaugh’s Islandton property, as well as video evidence days after the murders where Murdaugh appears to say “I” or “they” “did him so bad,” referring to his son Paul.
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
Murdaugh trial: Guns allegedly used in murders admitted as evidence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The second week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial resumed in Walterboro Monday morning. The state continues to call witnesses to the stand as they try to build a case against the former low country attorney accused of killing his wife and son. Monday began with...
Columbia Police: 70 year-old victim in Garner’s Ferry hit-and-run collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner’s Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male. The victim was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident when a vehicle...
Cayce Police: Man wanted for attempting to share obscene materials with minor
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say on December 30, 2021 Joshua Eugene Lawson contacted a person he believed to be a teenage girl on social media in attempts to share obscene material. The suspect sent explicit videos to the account, not knowing...
RCSD: 59 year-old man arrested following deputy pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 59 year-old Richard Belin after leading deputies on a pursuit Jan. 31, after 9:15 p.m. The man was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions, say officials. Authorities say they attempted to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle when...
Sumter Co. deputies arrest man accused of forging stolen checks
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies arrested 27 year old Matthew William Bagley after he was accused of using his cell phone to deposit checks into a bank account of someone else. According to officials, around November 18, 2022 Bagley forged checks they say were written in...
15 year-old student charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Blythewood High School student is being charged after bringing a gun to school, say Richland deputies. The 15 year-old was apprehended when the School Resource Officer was notified this afternoon, Jan. 31, by school administrators of a gun found inside the student’s backpack. The...
Murdaugh’s attorney cross-examines SLED special agent today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial played a recording Friday of his first interview after the bodies of his son and wife were found. The disgraced low country attorney is charged with killing them on June 7th, 2021. In the interview played in court, Murdaugh told...
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
Lexington detectives search for man wanted on multiple burglary warrants
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 34 year-old Orlando Rodriquez Green. Investigators say Green is armed and dangerous, and is wanted for multiple burglary warrants. If you know his whereabouts, authorities ask you share an anonymous tip using...
S.C. State University hosts forum to discuss police brutality
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating and subsequent death of 29 year old Type Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has renewed the discussion over police brutality. Tuesday evening South Carolina State University’s Department of Social Sciences held a forum entitled, “Let’s Talk about Tyre Nichols: Black Bodies and Institutional Violence” to tackle the issue head on.
Saluda County authorities searching for homicide suspects
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim involved in a motor vehicle crash as 26 year-old Alex K. Donaldson. The Orangeburg resident died at the scene of the crash that occurred on May Branch Road in Saluda County on Friday, Jan. 20, say authorities.
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
C.A. Johnson High School students taken to hospital after ingesting edibles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One officials issued a statement regarding an incident that happened today at C.A. Johnson High School. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two students were transported to the hospital by EMS. Six students were assessed then released to go home with their parents. The incident is being investigated by school administrators and the Columbia Police Department.”
Late start for Spring Valley High School today; bomb threat under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Spring Valley High School officials say school will have their regular late start at 9:50 today after a bomb threat was made towards the school Tuesday. Richland School District Two says school staff received the threatening email from a student account Tuesday morning. Law...
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
Spring Valley High students dismissed after threat investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County School District Two says students are being dismissed from Spring Valley High School this morning due to a threat investigation. The district says parents can pick up students from the stadium and need to bring proper identification with them. Richland County deputies...
Lexington Police accepting 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy applications
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is accepting Citizen’s Police Academy applications for 2023. The academy runs weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from March 14 through May 16. According to the Police Department’s website, the Academy’s purpose is to provide an opportunity for...
New initiative aims to keep guns out of the hands of children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A new initiative by leaders in the Columbia community called Project Childsafe Columbia is meant to keep guns out of the hands of children. Headed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Project Childsafe, the initiative encourages more responsible storage of firearms. Both organizations say...
