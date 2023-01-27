Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What time is the Super Bowl? Chiefs-Eagles kickoff, TV channel, stream
The stage is set for Super Bowl 57. It is going to be NFC champions, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles going up against the AFC champions, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs, who will be battling it all out for the right to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. With all that being […] The post What time is the Super Bowl? Chiefs-Eagles kickoff, TV channel, stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce's comments after AFC title game win
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is responding with a tweet after Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce called him out for his comments before the AFC title game. Chief's tight end Kelce had some words for Pureval following the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night.
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai gets brutally honest after crucial penalty helps send Chiefs to Super Bowl
Joseph Ossai became a well-known name in the AFC Championship Game — but not for a good reason. The Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie defensive lineman was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Patrick Mahomes that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a favorable position to make it to the Super Bowl. Ossai was visibly upset on […] The post Bengals’ Joseph Ossai gets brutally honest after crucial penalty helps send Chiefs to Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers
At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
sportszion.com
Who is Chiefs Owner Daughter Gracie Hunt? Exploring her untold stories
No one can deny the contributions of Lamer Hunt in establishing American football, soccer, and tennis to the elevated position where it is today. However, it is his granddaughter who is stealing the limelight now and creating a lot of buzz among NFL enthusiasts. So, let’s take a deep dive...
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update
It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan
The fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs included a bizarre sequence that controversially and clearly benefited Kansas City. The Bengals appeared to stop the Chiefs on a third down. But after some conferencing, it seemed like Kansas City would go for a fourth-and-long in a tie Read more... The post NFL fans fume over Chiefs getting bizarre mulligan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor opens up on potential Joe Burrow extension
Following his third season as the Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback, Joe Burrow could be in line for a contract extension. It appears that the team could look to handle this sooner rather than later. After suffering a torn ACL in his rookie year in 2020, Burrow has been a star for the Bengals. Over the […] The post Bengals Coach Zac Taylor opens up on potential Joe Burrow extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl ticket prices: What it costs for Chiefs-Eagles showdown
After months of NFL football, the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face each other for the Lombardi Trophy after sharing the top record in the regular season at 14-3. The Eagles are coming off a big 31-7 […] The post Super Bowl ticket prices: What it costs for Chiefs-Eagles showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans speaks out on the one major factor behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ MVP-type season
For the second time in his coaching career, DeMeco Ryans will have a front-row seat to watch Jalen Hurts, as the San Francisco 49ers will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The second-year 49ers defensive coordinator last coached his defense against Hurts in the 2021 regular season. The […] The post 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans speaks out on the one major factor behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ MVP-type season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: 49ers’ Brock Purdy final injury diagnosis, timetable revealed
Brock Purdy’s season could not have come to a more bitter end on Sunday night as the San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback saw his Super Bowl dream disappear right before his eyes following a brutal elbow injury. Purdy exited the game in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles and […] The post BREAKING: 49ers’ Brock Purdy final injury diagnosis, timetable revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
