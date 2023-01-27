Irwin alters parking permit policy

A parking violation.

Irwin Borough has changed its parking permit policy, eliminating the ability to buy several passes to share among multiple users.

Police Chief Dan Wensel told the council recently that sharing of parking passes among businesses and employees was “getting out of hand.”

The new passes require the registration information of a vehicle and only two vehicles — such as two cars in a family — will be permitted per parking pass that is to be placed on a vehicle’s dashboard. The passes cost $25 per month or $275 a year.

In some cases, motorists receiving tickets issued by parking enforcement officer Ralph DiBridge, say that they already have a permit, even if one is not on their vehicle.

Parking tickets are $5, but Wensel told council members they would be “shocked” at the abuse they receive from violators. Some people write obscenities on the tickets and others, just to be spiteful, will go to the trouble of paying the fine with 500 pennies.

“Thirty percent of my day is on parking (complaints),” Wensel said.