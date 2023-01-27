NuLu's Hotel Genevieve is open for booking
The six-floor Nulu hotel will be open for businesses just in time for Derby season , with rooms available starting Wednesday , May 3 ( a night that looks completely booked, last time we checked ). Nightly rates start at $179 .
Bonus : Select dates between Friday, May 12 and Thursday, August 31 can be booked for 30% off with the code INSIDE TRACK.
So, why are we hype for Hotel Genevieve? We’ll refresh your memory .
The designAustin-based hospitality company Bunkhouse Hotels and Philadelphia-based, female-owned design team ROHE Creative focused on bold color along with a mix of vintage and modern furniture for the hotel — and honestly, the latest renderings have us speechless.
The design — along with its namesake — pays homage to Louisville’s connection to France . Inspiration was also taken from Kentucky’s quilt culture .
1 / 6
A double queen room in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels2 / 6 A double queen room in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels 3 / 6
A grand King room in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels4 / 6 A grand King room in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels 5 / 6
A suite in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels6 / 6 Hotel Genevieve’s exterior | Rendering courtesy of LLW Architects
The food and drinkYou’ll find four options for dining and sipping in Hotel Genevieve:
- Mini Marché : A grab-and-go market featuring local brands and goods , breakfast and lunch options, coffee, and fresh produce. Peep its bright yellow design in the renderings below.
- Lucky Penny : Head through Mini Marché to find the secret entrance to Lucky Penny, a speakeasy open late for drinks and bar snacks.
- Rosettes : The hotel’s all-day restaurant ( attached to the lobby ) will serve a simple, rustic menu .
- Hotel Genevieve Bar : A rooftop restaurant and bar with indoor and outdoor seating. Light bites and drinks will be in the French-street-fare- style.
Grab-and-go market Mini Marche | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels2 / 4
Speakesy Lucky Penny | Renderings courtesy of Bunhouse Hotels3 / 4
Ground floor restaurant Rosettes | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels4 / 4
Rooftop restaurant Hotel Genevieve Bar | Renderings courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels
Comments / 0