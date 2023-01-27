ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NuLu's Hotel Genevieve is open for booking

The hotel will have a bright yellow mini market.

Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

Start planning your summer staycation — because Hotel Genevieve is officially accepting bookings.

The six-floor Nulu hotel will be open for businesses just in time for Derby season , with rooms available starting Wednesday
, May 3 ( a night that looks completely booked, last time we checked ). Nightly rates start at $179 .

Bonus : Select dates between Friday, May 12 and Thursday, August 31 can be booked for 30% off with the code INSIDE TRACK.

So, why are we hype for Hotel Genevieve? We’ll refresh your memory .

The design

Austin-based hospitality company Bunkhouse Hotels and Philadelphia-based, female-owned design team ROHE Creative focused on bold color along with a mix of vintage and modern furniture for the hotel — and honestly, the latest renderings have us speechless.

The design — along with its namesake — pays homage to Louisville’s connection to France . Inspiration was also taken from Kentucky’s quilt culture
.

A double queen room in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

A double queen room in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

A grand King room in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

A grand King room in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

A suite in Hotel Genevieve | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

Hotel Genevieve’s exterior | Rendering courtesy of LLW Architects

The food and drink

You’ll find four options for dining and sipping in Hotel Genevieve:
  • Mini Marché : A grab-and-go market featuring local brands and goods , breakfast and lunch options, coffee, and fresh produce. Peep its bright yellow design in the renderings below.
  • Lucky Penny : Head through Mini Marché to find the secret entrance to Lucky Penny, a speakeasy open late for drinks and bar snacks.
  • Rosettes : The hotel’s all-day restaurant ( attached to the lobby ) will serve a simple, rustic menu .
  • Hotel Genevieve Bar : A rooftop restaurant and bar with indoor and outdoor seating. Light bites and drinks will be in the French-street-fare- style.
Grab-and-go market Mini Marche | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

Speakesy Lucky Penny | Renderings courtesy of Bunhouse Hotels

Ground floor restaurant Rosettes | Rendering courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

Rooftop restaurant Hotel Genevieve Bar | Renderings courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

Louisville pride

You’ll find Louisville culture celebrated throughout the hotel, including an art program featuring local artists and programming with partners like Black Soil Kentucky , Louisville Orchestra , and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy . The hotel will also collaborate with its neighbor, Rabbit Hole Distillery , on a signature single barrel bourbon with artist-designed labels .

