Read full article on original website
Related
GMA’s Lara Spencer forced to take a backseat during show finale with on-screen co-star amid ongoing health battle
GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show. Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode. Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot...
The Last of Us: Why Linda Ronstadt’s "Long Long Time" Is Becoming 2023's "Running Up That Hill"
Watch: OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More. Once again, a buzzy TV show is to thank for introducing a new generation to a beloved music icon. After Linda Ronstadt's 1970 song "Long Long Time" was used during the Jan. 29 episode of HBO's The Last of Us, it saw a 4,900% increase in streams on Spotify.
Watch John Stamos’ Son Billy Adorably Share These “Wise Words”
Watch: Are John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Ready for Baby No. 2?. John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom. The Full House actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—on TikTok Jan. 30, where the 4-year-old was eager to show fans something new.
Watch the Trailer for Bravo's SWV & Xscape: The Queens of RB
Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two...
You'll La La Love Emma Stone's Rare Date Night With Husband Dave McCary
While they weren't in La La Land, Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary still enjoyed a star-studded date night. The couple attended the New York Knicks' home game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan Jan. 31, sitting courtside next to Michael B. Jordan and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan. And they weren't the only stars in attendance at the NBA game as Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Alexander Skarsgård, The Bachelor's Matt James, and an almost unrecognizable Pete Davidson also watched the Lakers edge out the Knicks for the win.
Josh Duhamel Defends Co-Star Katherine Heigl From "Bad Rap" Narrative
Watch: Josh Duhamel Defends Katherine Heigl's "Bad Rap" There's no grey area for Josh Duhamel when it comes to singing Katherine Heigl's praises. The Shotgun Wedding actor recently reflected on his experience working with the Grey's Anatomy alum on the 2010 film Life as We Know It, refuting the narrative that followed her through the 2010s that she was "difficult" to work with.
See Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini’s Romance Take New Heights
It looks like Chase Stokes has found an exception to the pogue on pogue macking rule. The Outer Banks actor and Kelsea Ballerini were photographed sharing a kiss at the Los Angeles International...
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64
Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lisa Loring. The actress, whose credits included her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the 1964 sitcom, The Addams Family, has died at the age of...
Paul Rudd Reveals the Marvelous Secrets to His Eternal Youth
Paul Rudd isn't clueless when it comes to self-care. At the age of 53, the Ant-man star has long been a hot topic online as fans marvel over how he doesn't look like he's aged all that much since...
John Legend Reveals the Sweet Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And...
Kaitlyn Bristowe Recalls Chris Harrison Ghosting Her After Hosting Gig
Kaitlyn Bristowe's relationship with Chris Harrison may have wilted. The reality star shared that when she was offered to host season 17 of the The Bachelorette—Katie Thurston's...
The King of the Hill Revival Is Finally Happening
We'll tell you what... It's been more than 13 years since King of the Hill went off the air, but that's all about to change thanks to a new revival coming to Hulu. The streamer announced Jan. 31...
Every Time Birthday Girl Stormi Webster Stole Our Hearts
Happy birthday, Stormi Webster! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter turns 5 today, Feb. 1, and while it feels like it was just yesterday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and...
YouTuber James Phyrillas Mourns Death of Brother Patrick, Friend Chris
YouTuber James Phyrillas is searching for answers after a devastating tragedy. The content creator, who alongside his brother Patrick Phyrillas and friend Christopher Schaffer formed the popular...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals the Baby Names She and Boyfriend Darius Jackson Have Ruled Out
Watch: Pregnant Keke Palmer Teases Potential Baby Names. These baby names are a firm nope for Keke Palmer. The Nope star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson recently revealed that the couple have picked a name for their son. But while they aren't going public with the moniker just yet, she shared that they've opted towards a more traditional name.
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0