ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Watch John Stamos’ Son Billy Adorably Share These “Wise Words”

Watch: Are John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Ready for Baby No. 2?. John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom. The Full House actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—on TikTok Jan. 30, where the 4-year-old was eager to show fans something new.
E! News

You'll La La Love Emma Stone's Rare Date Night With Husband Dave McCary

While they weren't in La La Land, Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary still enjoyed a star-studded date night. The couple attended the New York Knicks' home game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan Jan. 31, sitting courtside next to Michael B. Jordan and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan. And they weren't the only stars in attendance at the NBA game as Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Alexander Skarsgård, The Bachelor's Matt James, and an almost unrecognizable Pete Davidson also watched the Lakers edge out the Knicks for the win.
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Josh Duhamel Defends Co-Star Katherine Heigl From "Bad Rap" Narrative

Watch: Josh Duhamel Defends Katherine Heigl's "Bad Rap" There's no grey area for Josh Duhamel when it comes to singing Katherine Heigl's praises. The Shotgun Wedding actor recently reflected on his experience working with the Grey's Anatomy alum on the 2010 film Life as We Know It, refuting the narrative that followed her through the 2010s that she was "difficult" to work with.
E! News

Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals the Baby Names She and Boyfriend Darius Jackson Have Ruled Out

Watch: Pregnant Keke Palmer Teases Potential Baby Names. These baby names are a firm nope for Keke Palmer. The Nope star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson recently revealed that the couple have picked a name for their son. But while they aren't going public with the moniker just yet, she shared that they've opted towards a more traditional name.
E! News

E! News

233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy