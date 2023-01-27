Read full article on original website
HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman is charged federally with impersonating a federal employee, and Homeland Security Investigations is seeking more people she may have defrauded for a combined total of over $400,000. 53-year-old Ana Hernandez is facing criminal charges related to wire fraud along with impersonation of a federal employee after The post HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
Veterans accuse former El Paso DA legal advisor of fraud, threats
Army veterans enrolled in a class taught by attorney Roger Rodriguez at Fort Bliss say he promised as a judge he could help them get government jobs when they joined a group he started called the Combined Veterans Association. “I waited two years for him to get me a job,”...
KFOX 14
Officer shoots at aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two pit bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
KVIA
El Paso leaders react to graphic video of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One day after the Memphis Police Department released the graphic videos showing five of its officers beating unarmed Tyre Nichols that ultimately led to his death, El Paso officials are weighing in. "Our expectation is that that should never happen, and that we would never...
Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): District officials told ABC-7 that after a joint investigation by EPISD Police officers and local law enforcement agencies, no credible threat was found. Officials also said district officers will remain on campus throughout the day out of an abundance of caution. UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): Students are safely back on the Canyon Hills The post Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
KFOX 14
Animal shelter in Las Cruces creates checklists for drivers after four kittens die in move
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told KFOX14 they were working on...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Commissioners vote to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Millions of dollars for improvements to be made on a variety of facilities across El Paso County were approved Monday. In a 4 to 1 vote, El Paso County Commissioners approved issuing $59 million in certificates of obligation for its first major capital plan that addresses a list of projects.
KFOX 14
Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 7
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28. For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.
Oven fire breaks out at West El Paso business that had car recently crash into it
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business. Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire […]
KFOX 14
Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Jan. 30th - Feb. 4th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — US Roadways: Rehabilitation Project. Contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, drivers can expect various daytime lane closures on the Nasa and Del Ray interchanges for roadway milling and paving. Each intersection is expected to take 3 to 4 days to complete.
KFOX 14
El Paso County awarded $1.5 million to build new park in Horizon City
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to El Paso County to build a new park in Horizon City. "This funding will be used for a hike-and-bike trail, pavilion, picnic shelters, a garden, site amenities with ADA components, lighting, native landscaping, parking, sidewalks, interpretive signage, and site work," according to Senator César Blanco.
KFOX 14
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
KFOX 14
Firefighters respond to fire at Valley Super Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in west El Paso Friday night. The fire broke out at the Valley Super Market on north Resler Drive near Redd Road, fire dispatch said. A call for a fire was received around 8:34 p.m.,...
El Paso CBP officers apprehend 62 individuals with outstanding arrest warrants in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in the El Paso area have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding warrants since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male, Venezuela citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary […]
Funeral services begin Thursday evening to honor El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tribute services to honor the late El Paso Police Chief Gregory K. Allen begin Thursday evening. Multiple speakers were present at Thursday's tribute service including Sgt. Javier Sambrano, Pastor Sama Faraone, Mayor Oscar Leeser, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, Senator César Blanco, and Ronald Bowling. El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez The post Funeral services begin Thursday evening to honor El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Shown in Popular Netflix Series “I Am A Killer”
Fans of true crime have probably seen the Netflix series called "I Am A Killer"; a show where murderers from all over the United States talk about their crimes/stories & the creators present the cases from the convicted & victims side. In December of last year, Season 4 came out...
