El Paso County, TX

KVIA ABC-7

HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman is charged federally with impersonating a federal employee, and Homeland Security Investigations is seeking more people she may have defrauded for a combined total of over $400,000. 53-year-old Ana Hernandez is facing criminal charges related to wire fraud along with impersonation of a federal employee after The post HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Veterans accuse former El Paso DA legal advisor of fraud, threats

Army veterans enrolled in a class taught by attorney Roger Rodriguez at Fort Bliss say he promised as a judge he could help them get government jobs when they joined a group he started called the Combined Veterans Association. “I waited two years for him to get me a job,”...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Officer shoots at aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two pit bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): District officials told ABC-7 that after a joint investigation by EPISD Police officers and local law enforcement agencies, no credible threat was found. Officials also said district officers will remain on campus throughout the day out of an abundance of caution. UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): Students are safely back on the Canyon Hills The post Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Jan. 30th - Feb. 4th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — US Roadways: Rehabilitation Project. Contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, drivers can expect various daytime lane closures on the Nasa and Del Ray interchanges for roadway milling and paving. Each intersection is expected to take 3 to 4 days to complete.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso County awarded $1.5 million to build new park in Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to El Paso County to build a new park in Horizon City. "This funding will be used for a hike-and-bike trail, pavilion, picnic shelters, a garden, site amenities with ADA components, lighting, native landscaping, parking, sidewalks, interpretive signage, and site work," according to Senator César Blanco.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Funeral services begin Thursday evening to honor El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tribute services to honor the late El Paso Police Chief Gregory K. Allen begin Thursday evening. Multiple speakers were present at Thursday's tribute service including Sgt. Javier Sambrano, Pastor Sama Faraone, Mayor Oscar Leeser, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, Senator César Blanco, and Ronald Bowling. El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez The post Funeral services begin Thursday evening to honor El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

