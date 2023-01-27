ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know About Me, But They Don't Know Me'

The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

Watch: "24" Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45. The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected...
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name

Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals Name She and RAC Chose for Their Baby

Watch: Ireland Baldwin Gets Candid About Pregnancy Struggles. Ireland Baldwin and RAC have landed on a moniker. The 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC a.k.a. André Allen Anjos, recently revealed the name they chosen for their baby girl—and it just so happens to share to share a theme with Ireland.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post

Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
You'll La La Love Emma Stone's Rare Date Night With Husband Dave McCary

While they weren't in La La Land, Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary still enjoyed a star-studded date night. The couple attended the New York Knicks' home game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan Jan. 31, sitting courtside next to Michael B. Jordan and Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan. And they weren't the only stars in attendance at the NBA game as Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Alexander Skarsgård, The Bachelor's Matt James, and an almost unrecognizable Pete Davidson also watched the Lakers edge out the Knicks for the win.
Josh Duhamel Defends Co-Star Katherine Heigl From "Bad Rap" Narrative

Watch: Josh Duhamel Defends Katherine Heigl's "Bad Rap" There's no grey area for Josh Duhamel when it comes to singing Katherine Heigl's praises. The Shotgun Wedding actor recently reflected on his experience working with the Grey's Anatomy alum on the 2010 film Life as We Know It, refuting the narrative that followed her through the 2010s that she was "difficult" to work with.
Paul Rudd Reveals the Marvelous Secrets to His Eternal Youth

Watch: Ant-Man 3: Paul Rudd & Peyton Reed on Endgame's After Effects. Paul Rudd isn't clueless when it comes to self-care. At the age of 53, the Ant-man star has long been a hot topic online as fans marvel over how he doesn't look like he's aged all that much since his 1995 breakout film Clueless. So what's his secret? It turns out the answer is more simple than we thought.
Gigi Hadid Shares How Her Daughter Khai Runs the Show at Home

Watch: Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time. Gigi Hadid recently shared insight into her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter Khai. And let's just say that the supermodel's toddler—who she shares with ex Zayn Malik—adorably calls the shots. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up,"...
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

