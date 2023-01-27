ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, MO

KTTS

Shooting Near Springfield’s Glendale High School

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man in his 20s was shot Saturday night while walking near Sunset and Linden. His injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made. KY3 says the shooting happened near Glendale High School, which was hosting a speech and debate tournament at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

One arrested after Hollister standoff

The Hollister Police Department detained four people following a hostage situation on Thursday, Jan. 26, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to Hollister police, their officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a residence at 902 Evergreen St. over reports of a woman and a child being held against their will.
HOLLISTER, MO
KTLO

Potentially violent domestic situation brings charges

A man reported to be paranoid over alleged “cheating” on the part of his partner and threatening the woman and her juvenile son appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith, Jr., entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Mountain Home attorney...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Midway woman charged with Class Y felony for drug trafficking

A Midway woman is charged with multiple felonies, including a Class Y charge for trafficking a controlled substance. According the to probable cause affidavit, special agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) met with the 14th Judicial Task Force and a confidential informant for the purpose to make a controlled purchase of fentanyl from a known person.
MIDWAY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth man accused of kidnapping

A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
FORSYTH, MO
KTTS

Man Found Guilty Of Killing Girlfriend In Republic

(KTTS News) — A man has been found guilty in the murder of his girlfriend in Republic in 2020. A Greene County judge found 46-year-old Shane Mackey guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Racheal Sanders. Police found broken glass and blood on the kitchen floor, living room...
REPUBLIC, MO
KTLO

AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck

Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTTS

Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Man pleads guilty to passing funny money

A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced to 20 years for Meth Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. According to a press release, Gregory D. Robinson, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possessing methamphetamine […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

