KYTV
Man who was inside Glendale High School after shots fired says everyone was panicked
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A terrifying situation for students and parents as shots rang out near Glendale High School in Springfield on January 28. Police say a man in his 20s was caught in the gunfire as he was walking by Sunset and Linden. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. School officials placed...
KTTS
Shooting Near Springfield’s Glendale High School
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man in his 20s was shot Saturday night while walking near Sunset and Linden. His injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made. KY3 says the shooting happened near Glendale High School, which was hosting a speech and debate tournament at...
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
bransontrilakesnews.com
One arrested after Hollister standoff
The Hollister Police Department detained four people following a hostage situation on Thursday, Jan. 26, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to Hollister police, their officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a residence at 902 Evergreen St. over reports of a woman and a child being held against their will.
KTLO
Person with history of fleeing from crime scenes appears in circuit court
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. According to probable cause affidavits filed in his cases, Comstock has been known to flee the scene of one crime, and commit another one by stealing a vehicle to facilitate his escape. He...
KTLO
Potentially violent domestic situation brings charges
A man reported to be paranoid over alleged “cheating” on the part of his partner and threatening the woman and her juvenile son appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith, Jr., entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Mountain Home attorney...
Man charged with misdemeanor DWI year after DWI crash that killed 2 people
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is being charged with a misdemeanor count of DWI from an incident that occurred almost a year after he was connected to a crash that killed two people. Gary Charles Calhoun Jr., 65, of Springfield, is charged with five counts from two separate DWI incidents: From Aug. 27, 2021: […]
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
KTLO
Midway woman charged with Class Y felony for drug trafficking
A Midway woman is charged with multiple felonies, including a Class Y charge for trafficking a controlled substance. According the to probable cause affidavit, special agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) met with the 14th Judicial Task Force and a confidential informant for the purpose to make a controlled purchase of fentanyl from a known person.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
KTTS
Man Found Guilty Of Killing Girlfriend In Republic
(KTTS News) — A man has been found guilty in the murder of his girlfriend in Republic in 2020. A Greene County judge found 46-year-old Shane Mackey guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Racheal Sanders. Police found broken glass and blood on the kitchen floor, living room...
KTLO
AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
KTTS
Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
Deadly accident after truck loses control in Avoca
A driver was killed after losing control of a truck this morning in Avoca.
Bail reduction denied in infant manslaughter case
Two Rogers parents charged with manslaughter after the death of their two-month-old child had their request for bail reduction denied.
Springfield man sentenced to 20 years for Meth Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. According to a press release, Gregory D. Robinson, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possessing methamphetamine […]
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
