Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Why International Seaways (INSW) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
International Seaways (INSW) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a...
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
3 Altcoins to Buy Before They Rally 100% This Year
There finally seems to be some indication the extended crypto winter is over. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has surged by nearly 40% in the last month. In general, smaller cryptos surge higher with a lag, so it might be a good time to look at some altcoins to buy for 2023. Let’s...
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Financial Sector Update for 02/01/2023: SYF,CB,CWK
Financial stocks were moderately lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both slipping 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.5% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sinking 0.9%. Bitcoin was declining 0.6% to $23,007, while...
US STOCKS-Wall St buoyed by easing inflation concerns ahead of Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. McDonald's warns on short-term inflation pressures. GM up on robust forecast, Caterpillar hit by lower Q4 profit. Indexes up: Nasdaq 0.48%, S&P 0.33%, Dow 0.07%. Updates prices to open,...
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
Why Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Yaskawa Electric Corp. (YASKY) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Declines 5.8% Since Q4 Earnings Miss
Virtu Financial, Inc.’s VIRT shares fell 5.8% since it reported weak fourth-quarter results on Jan 26. Lower commissions and trading income, and higher interest and dividend expenses affected the results. Further, weaker performance in the Market Making and Execution Services units hurt the company. The negatives were partially offset by lower operating expenses.
The Bancorp (TBBK) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
The Bancorp (TBBK) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Should You Buy Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Air Products and Chemicals APD may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Air Products and Chemicals...
BlackRock Increases Position in Accenture (ACN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.40MM shares of Accenture Plc (ACN). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 46.22MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.65MM shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF). This represents 14.65% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 11.50MM shares and 15.81% of the company, a...
SBRA Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
India's Adani Enterprises enters final day of crucial $2.5 bln share sale
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS climbed 2% in early trade on Tuesday, the last day for its $2.5 billion secondary share sale, with all eyes on whether the company can secure enough backing for the offering after a U.S. short-seller's scathing attack. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group...
EXCLUSIVE-India's LIC to 'engage' with Adani after short seller's allegation
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - State-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) LIFI.NS, India's largest insurer, is reviewing Adani Group's response to scathing criticism by a U.S. short-seller and will hold talks with the group's management within days to seek clarifications. LIC has invested more than $4 billion in the group,...
