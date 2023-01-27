ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Jesse Palmer Explains Why The Bachelor Isn't Concerned With Keeping Up With Love is Blind

Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. The Bachelor will always get America's first impression rose, according to host Jesse Palmer. Jesse, who is currently performing his duties on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, isn't concerned about the hip new dating shows on the block like Love Is Blind, Love Island or Too Hot to Handle—because you can't compete with the OG.
Gigi Hadid Shares How Her Daughter Khai Runs the Show at Home

Watch: Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time. Gigi Hadid recently shared insight into her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter Khai. And let's just say that the supermodel's toddler—who she shares with ex Zayn Malik—adorably calls the shots. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up,"...
Bella Hadid Showcases Simple Hair Hack for Messy Buns in Viral TikTok

Watch: See Bella Hadid's BOLD New Platinum Blonde Look. Get ready to (hair) flip over Bella Hadid's latest TikTok tutorial. There's no denying the social media platform has become the go-to destination for discovering the best tips and tricks in the makeup, skin and hair departments. So, it's no surprise that Bella's simple hack for achieving an effortlessly messy updo has since gone viral.
