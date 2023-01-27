Read full article on original website
Stephanie Seymour Shares What's Bringing Her Comfort After Son Harry Brant's Death
Watch: Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dies at Age 24. Stephanie Seymour is turning to family to help her heal. More than two years after the death of her son Harry Brant, the supermodel reflected on her grief and explained how her and husband Peter Brant's grandchildren have helped her cope amid the devastating loss.
Stephanie Seymour Shares How She's Coping Following Son Harry's Death
Stephanie Seymour is turning to family to help her heal. More than two years after the death of her son Harry Brant, the supermodel reflected on her grief and explained how her and husband Peter...
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations
Ashton Kutcher is speaking out about former co-star Danny Masterson's rape allegations for the first time. Masterson—who co-starred alongside Kutcher in That ‘70s Show and Netflix's The Ranch—was...
Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Life
Savannah Chrisley has an update to share with fans. It's only been a few weeks since the Growing Up Chrisley star's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their respective 12 and...
Ed Sheeran Shares "Turbulent" Chapter in His Personal Life During Instagram Return
Watch: Ed Sheeran Reflects on Taking a Break From the Spotlight. Ed Sheeran is thinking out loud about his lack of social media activity. After being relatively quiet on Instagram, the singer, 31, returned to the platform to have an honest conversation with his followers about his absence. "Hey guys,"...
Doja Cat Fiercely Defends Britney Spears From "Disrespectful" Critics Who Compared Their Shaved Heads
Watch: Doja Cat Talks "Disrespectful" Britney Spears Comments. Doja Cat wants no toxicity for Britney Spears. The "Juicy" rapper recently criticized those who made comparisons between her and Britney after she shaved her hair, referring to the pop star's 2007 buzzed haircut that occurred during a period of personal turmoil.
Ashton Kutcher Recalls "Really Painful" Demi Moore Miscarriage
Ashton Kutcher is reflecting on a difficult period in his life. The That '70s Show alum got candid on how he felt when his ex-wife Demi Moore—who he tied the knot with in 2005 before calling it...
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals Name She and RAC Chose for Their Baby
Ireland Baldwin and RAC have landed on a moniker. The 27-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC a.k.a. André Allen Anjos, recently revealed the name they chosen for their...
Brandon Lee Reveals What Mom Pamela Anderson Is Really Like
Get ready to meet the real Pamela Anderson. Fans will get an inside look into the Baywatch star's life in her new Netflix documentary Pamela: a love story. And there's no one better to help tell...
Jesse Palmer Explains Why The Bachelor Isn't Concerned With Keeping Up With Love is Blind
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. The Bachelor will always get America's first impression rose, according to host Jesse Palmer. Jesse, who is currently performing his duties on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, isn't concerned about the hip new dating shows on the block like Love Is Blind, Love Island or Too Hot to Handle—because you can't compete with the OG.
Gigi Hadid Shares How Her Daughter Khai Runs the Show at Home
Watch: Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time. Gigi Hadid recently shared insight into her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter Khai. And let's just say that the supermodel's toddler—who she shares with ex Zayn Malik—adorably calls the shots. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up,"...
Paul Rudd Reveals the Marvelous Secrets to His Eternal Youth
Paul Rudd isn't clueless when it comes to self-care. At the age of 53, the Ant-man star has long been a hot topic online as fans marvel over how he doesn't look like he's aged all that much since...
Bella Hadid Showcases Simple Hair Hack for Messy Buns in Viral TikTok
Watch: See Bella Hadid's BOLD New Platinum Blonde Look. Get ready to (hair) flip over Bella Hadid's latest TikTok tutorial. There's no denying the social media platform has become the go-to destination for discovering the best tips and tricks in the makeup, skin and hair departments. So, it's no surprise that Bella's simple hack for achieving an effortlessly messy updo has since gone viral.
John Legend Reveals the Sweet Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And...
What Is Facial Feminization Surgery? TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Down Her Procedure
Watch: Dylan Mulvaney's Facial Feminization Surgery: Everything She Did. Dylan Mulvaney has shared the 411 on FFS. The TikTok star and transgender activist, who underwent facial feminization surgery in December and unveiled her "face reveal" last week, shared details of what happened during her operation and the subsequent healing process.
Watch John Stamos’ Son Billy Adorably Share These “Wise Words”
John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom. The Full House actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—on TikTok Jan. 30, where the...
YouTuber James Phyrillas Mourns Death of Brother Patrick, Friend Chris
YouTuber James Phyrillas is searching for answers after a devastating tragedy. The content creator, who alongside his brother Patrick Phyrillas and friend Christopher Schaffer formed the popular...
