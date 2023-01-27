ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

CBS Philly

ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Site Prep Progresses at CHOP New Patient Tower in University City, West Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has not4eed sustained construction prep work at the future site of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia‘s 434-foot-tall, 26-story New Patient Tower (aka Inpatient Tower) at 3501 Civic Center Boulevard (alternately 515 Osler Circle) in the Medical District in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Ballinger, with ZGF Architects as the consultant and interiors/clinical architects, the 1.4 million-square-foot facility will provide around 480 patient beds and a variety of medical services. The $1.9 billion project makes up a significant portion of CHOP’s $3.4 billion ongoing development plan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at Shepherd Lofts at 314 South 46th Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has confirmed that construction work has been completed at Shepherd Lofts, a four-story, 25-unt residential renovation project at 314 South 46th Street in Garden Court, West Philadelphia. Designed by Interface Studio Architects (ака ISA), the project transforms the prewar building of the Good Shepherd Community Church, situated on the west side of the block between Spruce and Pine streets, into residential space, and adds a new four-story structure in its former courtyard. The development spans 17,768 square feet, of which 7,743 square feet are identified as a new addition. Permits list the Ferraro Construction Group as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $2 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Shot on the Job

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy

NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
