Read full article on original website
Related
ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
buckscountyherald.com
Barrier installation scheduled on I-95, I-76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that temporary barrier installation will occur next week on sections of Interstate 95 and an Interstate 76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5...
More Philly renters facing eviction will have access to free legal representation
The city is expanding a program that provides free legal representation to Philadelphia renters with low income who are at risk of losing their home, including those facing an eviction filing. The Right to Counsel initiative launched as a pilot last February in zip codes 19139 and 19121 in West...
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
phillyyimby.com
Site Prep Progresses at CHOP New Patient Tower in University City, West Philadelphia
Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has not4eed sustained construction prep work at the future site of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia‘s 434-foot-tall, 26-story New Patient Tower (aka Inpatient Tower) at 3501 Civic Center Boulevard (alternately 515 Osler Circle) in the Medical District in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Ballinger, with ZGF Architects as the consultant and interiors/clinical architects, the 1.4 million-square-foot facility will provide around 480 patient beds and a variety of medical services. The $1.9 billion project makes up a significant portion of CHOP’s $3.4 billion ongoing development plan.
1 injured in South Philly crash near area where police were investigating street racing
Police say two vehicles collided at the scene. A parked car was also struck.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at Shepherd Lofts at 314 South 46th Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has confirmed that construction work has been completed at Shepherd Lofts, a four-story, 25-unt residential renovation project at 314 South 46th Street in Garden Court, West Philadelphia. Designed by Interface Studio Architects (ака ISA), the project transforms the prewar building of the Good Shepherd Community Church, situated on the west side of the block between Spruce and Pine streets, into residential space, and adds a new four-story structure in its former courtyard. The development spans 17,768 square feet, of which 7,743 square feet are identified as a new addition. Permits list the Ferraro Construction Group as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $2 million.
Philly advocates are urging mayoral candidates to ‘make children a priority’
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. There’s no shortage of issues for candidates to focus on in Philadelphia’s race for mayor, including the most glaring — gun violence and the city’s opioid epidemic.
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
‘I am prepared to face the consequences’: Mayor of Upper Darby issues statement after traffic stop
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The mayor of Upper Darby, Barbarann Keffer, has issued a statement after she was booked on DUI charges following a Thursday night traffic stop. According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test. “…...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia expands legal service for low-income renters facing eviction
More renters facing eviction will soon be able to access legal services in Philadelphia. The city announced Thursday the expansion of free legal counsel to tenants living in zip codes 19134 and 19144. Starting on Feb.1, low-income renters living in those areas can access the services, provided under the Right...
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
fox29.com
7 residents displaced after flames erupt in Fishtown fire, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire broke out in Fishtown early Monday morning, leaving several people without a home. Emergency crews responded to the fire at a home on the 500 block of East Cabout Street around 2:20 a.m. A second alarm was declared nearly an hour and a half later. Several...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Shot on the Job
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
Former Lord & Taylor Site at King of Prussia Mall Gains New Tenant
Artist's rendering of the revamped King of Prussia Mall structure that once held Lord & Taylor. A New York commercial real estate firm is buying part of the former Lord & Taylor store in King of Prussia Mall. Paul Schwedelson covered the arrangement in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The site,...
Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race?
An announcement is expected this spring, a senior leader said this week The post Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Parx Casino to Add Long Talked-About Hotel to Its Street Road Complex in Bensalem
One of Bucks County’s most well known establishments has officially announced the building of a hotel on their popular property. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the developments for the Bensalem Patch. Parx Casino is planning on adding a 15-story hotel at its Street Road property in Bensalem. Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo...
Main Line Media News
Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy
NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 3