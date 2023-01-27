*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I don’t know about you but I grew up at a time when corporal punishment was the way to punish kids at school and home. Oh, the beatings were so brutal and intense that I can’t even imagine how we survived. Looking back, knowing what I know now, I can’t but imagine what was going on in a child’s mind when they were being beaten, being in so much pain and at the same time they’re being asked to shut up or else spanking will be extended.

