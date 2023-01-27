A man from Dubuque was arrested for his 3rd OWI near Hazel Green on Saturday. Around 1:30am, Grant County Deputy’s responded to a report of a vehicle in the median on Highway 151 near the scales in Jamestown Township. It was reported that the vehicle’s occupant had left the scene on foot and was last seen walking north bound on Highway 151. Deputies arrived at the scene and located a blue, 2009 Hyundai Elantra registered to 46 year old Joshua Boffeli of Dubuque. The Elantra was unoccupied and in the median of Highway 151 near mile marker 2. Minutes later, Boffeli was seen by deputies walking in the area of Maryville Heights and Northview Drive and was taken into custody without incident for Operating While Intoxicated–3rd Offense. Boffeli was then transported to Southwest Health for a legal blood draw. Assisting at the scene was Donnie’s Tire and Auto of Dickeyville and Southwest Health. This case remains under investigation at this time.

