news8000.com
City of La Crosse to cut short emergency daytime warming center availability due to change in forecast
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The City of La Crosse will not open a neighborhood center on the south side as an emergency warming shelter Thursday as originally planned. In a notice posted on Facebook Tuesday, the city says the last day the shelter will be open is Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
news8000.com
Vernon Co., La Crosse Co. fire crews respond to house fire in Stoddard
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Fire crews from multiple towns worked together to put out a house fire in Stoddard on Tuesday night. The fire was called in shortly before 6 p.m. at a house on Lake Road. When firefighters arrived to the scene, there were flames coming out...
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Enters Plea for 7th Operating with a PAC
A Black River Falls man arrested for his 8th OWI entered a plea in Monroe County Court. According to court records, back in February of 2021, a State Patrol Trooper pulled over Kevin Conant on Artic Road at high EW for an illegal muffler and deviating from his lane of traffic. Conant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
Wisconsin Dells McDonald's named one of the 'Most Beautiful' in the world
A McDonald's restaurant in Wisconsin Dells is seen as beautiful as its sister burger joints in Lisbon and Budapest! That's according to Architectural Digest.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Iowa County died Monday as a result of her injuries. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday that the suspect in the case, a 34-year-old Hillpoint man, now faces a charge of intoxicated use of a weapon. He is at the Iowa County jail with a $250,000 cash bond.
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
thecountyline.net
Kasee (Kate) Lynn Johnson Stai
Kasee (Kate) Lynn Johnson Stai, 46, of Winona, Minn., went home to heaven Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends after a 2-1/2-year battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her children, Katalina (Dray) Schreiber of Blaine, Minn., and Cole Stai (Allison Stewart) of Winona; a special friend, Nawroj Khan; her mother, Lynda Johnson; her siblings, Wyatt (June) Johnson, Kari and Joshua Johnson, all of Ontario; one niece, Allie Johnson of Cashton, Wis.; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Johnson, and her grandparents, Leroy and Leona Paulsen and William and Lucile Johnson.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
x1071.com
SLIDE OFF LEADS TO 3rd OFFENSE OWI ARREST
A man from Dubuque was arrested for his 3rd OWI near Hazel Green on Saturday. Around 1:30am, Grant County Deputy’s responded to a report of a vehicle in the median on Highway 151 near the scales in Jamestown Township. It was reported that the vehicle’s occupant had left the scene on foot and was last seen walking north bound on Highway 151. Deputies arrived at the scene and located a blue, 2009 Hyundai Elantra registered to 46 year old Joshua Boffeli of Dubuque. The Elantra was unoccupied and in the median of Highway 151 near mile marker 2. Minutes later, Boffeli was seen by deputies walking in the area of Maryville Heights and Northview Drive and was taken into custody without incident for Operating While Intoxicated–3rd Offense. Boffeli was then transported to Southwest Health for a legal blood draw. Assisting at the scene was Donnie’s Tire and Auto of Dickeyville and Southwest Health. This case remains under investigation at this time.
thecountyline.net
Jeffrey J. Lankey
Jeffrey J. Lankey, 54, of Elroy, Wis., passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home. He was born April 6, 1968, to Charles and Veda (Huffman) Lankey in Hillsboro. Jeff graduated from the Reedsburg High School and later from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Cardinal Stritch with a master’s degree.
x1071.com
Mineral Point Man Arrested For 3rd OWI
Authorities in Iowa County said a Mineral Point man was arrested Saturday on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated. 46 year old Bradley Godfrey was arrested Saturday around 8:45pm. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, Godfrey was arrested after authorities received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on private property.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash Near Platteville
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a one vehicle rollover accident on Highway 81 near Airport Road in the Township of Smelser Friday around 8:45am. After a brief investigation, it was determined that 20 year old Lauren Jones of Fennimore, was traveling east in her vehicle when she lost control due to slick road conditions. Jones brushed the guardrail on the south side of the road before over correcting, crossing into oncoming traffic, and entering the ditch on the north side of the roadway. Jones had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Southwest Health Center by Southwest Health EMS. Assisting at the scene were Platteville Fire, Southwest Health EMS, and Arrow Towing of Lancaster.
cwbradio.com
Tomah Middle School Investigated Potential Threat
On January 27th, Tomah Middle School Administration was made aware of a concerning picture and caption posted on social media. The facts of the situation regarding the picture and the alleged threat of its caption were investigated by Tomah Police Department and Tomah Middle School administration. It was determined there was no credible threat of harm to students or staff.
news8000.com
ALERT DAY Today - Snow for Some
WHAT I'M TRACKING: A 3rd round of snow from yet another system that will impact parts of our area today. Expect snow to develop this morning, then taper off tonight. The best snow chances will be in southern portions of the viewing area, but light snow showers or flurries could creep north to the I-90 corridor... with very slim or no chances for snow farther north around Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found
LAFARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.
thecountyline.net
Battle of the ranks
In a highly anticipated second matchup of the season, the Royall girls basketball team hosted Hillsboro Tigers, who hoped to gain a victory. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
