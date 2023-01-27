Read full article on original website
The Chicks’ ‘Wide Open Spaces’ Tracks, Ranked
The Chicks' major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, turns 25 on Jan. 27, 2023. Formed in 1989 by Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (these days, they're Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer), the band known as the Dixie Chicks until the summer of 2020 released three albums as an independent band, in 1990, 1992 and 1993, before signing a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville, then an official record deal with Sony's newly revived Monument Records imprint.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Morgan Wallen Announces Massive New ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album
Morgan Wallen's third album is even bigger than his second. The singer announced One Thing at a Time on Monday (Jan. 30). The 36-song project is packed with collaborations and personal nods to his story. One Thing at a Time (due March 3) is Wallen's first studio album since Dangerous:...
Luke Bryan Sets the Record Straight on His ‘Absurd’ Dustin Lynch Comments at Crash My Playa
After some fans were offended by Luke Bryan's onstage banter during the final night of his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday (Jan. 22), the singer hopped on social media to address their concerns and clear up any misunderstanding. It all started when Bryan was onstage warming up the crowd...
Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]
Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]
Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Lainey Wilson Among the Honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
On the heels of a massive 2022, Lainey Wilson is scheduled to receive another massive accolade. She's among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 1, 2023. Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award during the show. The category celebrates female artists...
Remember When Faith Hill Sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?
On Jan. 30, 2000, just before the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans at Super Bowl XXXIV with a score of 23–16, Faith Hill sang the National Anthem, and she killed it. The Rams captured their first Super Bowl win and first NFL championship since 1951 that year,...
Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork
Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
Win Tickets to See Comedian Joel McHale
If you're looking to score some tickets to see sought-after comedian and actor Joel McHale, then you're in luck. We're giving away two tickets to see Joel McHale's act on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. He is most known for his starring role...
Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]
Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
Wynonna Judd Doesn’t Think The Judds Final Tour Will Extend Again: ‘There Are No Plans’
Over the past several months, The Judds Final Tour has provided an unforgettable, cathartic outlet for singer Wynonna Judd, her fans and fellow artists to celebrate the music of the Judds as well as the life and legacy of her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd. But now, she says...
Ingrid Andress Revels in True Love in New Song ‘Feel Like This’ [Listen]
Not everyone begins a love song singing about manipulation and emotional abuse, but Ingrid Andress is setting the stage for a beautiful redemption in "Feel Like This." "It's crazy how manipulation feels like / A soft blanket holding you tight / And every night, sleeping next to someone's / Just as warm as the gaslight," she begins the song.
Jake Owen’s ‘My Boots Miss Yours’ Is a Fun Love Song [Listen]
Jake Owen is back with new music, debuting the free-wheeling and fun love song, "My Boots Miss Yours," on Friday, Jan. 27. The song was written by Blake Bollinger, Brad Clawson and Brett Sheroky, and it finds Owen telling a sweet love story — from the perspective of his Lucchese cowboy boots.
Florida Georgia Line’s Hiatus Came as a Surprise to Duo’s Tyler Hubbard
Florida Georgia Line's hiatus has freed up bandmate Tyler Hubbard a solo career, which is an opportunity he's grateful for, these days. But back when the duo first decided to part ways, it was his partner Brian Kelley's idea — and Hubbard admits that at first, it came as a shock.
New Father Chase Wright Tells a New Story on ‘Never Loved Before’ [Exclusive Premiere]
The last two months have been quite a whirlwind for Chase Wright. Not only is the Indiana native and rising singer-songwriter in the middle of making a name for himself in the country music industry, but he is also a brand-new father. “I took him to his two-month appointment today...
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson’s Banter Is Back in New Trailer for ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
The Voice Season 23 will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 6, and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson's competitive spirits are alive and well in a new promo video for the upcoming season. The two will serve as coaches together for the first time since Clarkson's departure after Season 21, and it seems they're picking up right where they left off.
Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]
Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
Naomi Judd’s Death Brought Wynonna + Ashley Judd Together After Years of Estrangement
Following Naomi Judd's death by suicide in April 2022, her daughter and the Judds band mate Wynonna Judd says she's an "orphan" — but that doesn't mean she's going through her grief without family support. The singer finds comfort in her husband of a decade, drummer Cactus Moser, and is also reconnecting with her sister, actor Ashley Judd.
