ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

The Chicks’ ‘Wide Open Spaces’ Tracks, Ranked

The Chicks' major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces, turns 25 on Jan. 27, 2023. Formed in 1989 by Laura Lynch, Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin (these days, they're Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer), the band known as the Dixie Chicks until the summer of 2020 released three albums as an independent band, in 1990, 1992 and 1993, before signing a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville, then an official record deal with Sony's newly revived Monument Records imprint.
101.5 KNUE

Morgan Wallen Announces Massive New ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album

Morgan Wallen's third album is even bigger than his second. The singer announced One Thing at a Time on Monday (Jan. 30). The 36-song project is packed with collaborations and personal nods to his story. One Thing at a Time (due March 3) is Wallen's first studio album since Dangerous:...
101.5 KNUE

Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]

Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe." Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
OHIO STATE
101.5 KNUE

Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]

Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
101.5 KNUE

Luke Combs Reveals His New Album’s Title and Cover Artwork

Luke Combs wasn't lying when he said he wasn't going to put out a deluxe version of his 2022 album, Growin' Up — but that doesn't mean there's not a special connection between that record and his upcoming new project. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Combs announced the title of...
101.5 KNUE

Win Tickets to See Comedian Joel McHale

If you're looking to score some tickets to see sought-after comedian and actor Joel McHale, then you're in luck. We're giving away two tickets to see Joel McHale's act on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. He is most known for his starring role...
101.5 KNUE

Zac Brown Band’s ‘Out in the Middle’ Video Takes Fans Behind the Scenes [Watch]

Zac Brown Band are taking us back on the road with the live music video for their song "Out in the Middle." The live adaptation is loaded with behind-the-scenes clips from the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. We see the band huddled together with hands in ahead of a show, as well as some parking lot and tour bus footage. There are also several unique stage views in which we get to see what the band sees while performing.
OHIO STATE
101.5 KNUE

Jake Owen’s ‘My Boots Miss Yours’ Is a Fun Love Song [Listen]

Jake Owen is back with new music, debuting the free-wheeling and fun love song, "My Boots Miss Yours," on Friday, Jan. 27. The song was written by Blake Bollinger, Brad Clawson and Brett Sheroky, and it finds Owen telling a sweet love story — from the perspective of his Lucchese cowboy boots.
101.5 KNUE

Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
101.5 KNUE

Kelly Clarkson Covers Hailey Whitters’ Feel-Good ‘Everything She Ain’t’ [Watch]

Global superstar Kelly Clarkson put her spin on Hailey Whitters’ bouncy “Everything She Ain’t” on the Jan. 26 installment of her namesake talk show's Kellyoke segment. Donning a flowy floral dress fitting for the Whitters aesthetic, Clarkson opened the track with the first verse, before transitioning to the singalong chorus, bridge and chorus once again.
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy