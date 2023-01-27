The office of Auburn Mayor, Michael Ley reports…long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter died over the weekend. Dr. Mark Souder and Mayor Ley found Walter in his home while checking on him. Both had done a welfare check on Walter earlier in the week.) Walter, 76 was the lone Democrat on the council serving the residents of District 5. He was first elected to the council in 1992 serving until 1999, when he ran for mayor and was defeated by Norman Yoder. He was reelected to the council in 2003 and served the City of Auburn for the past 20 years.

