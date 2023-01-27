ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud

ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Atlanta Woman Charged with Twenty Counts of Insurance Fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that Kesha Petty, 42, of Atlanta, has been charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud. Between November 2016 and March 2020, Ms. Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer. In total, Ms. Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023

2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Egg prices are just too dang high | How it impacts Waffle House

ATLANTA — The price of eggs keeps going up and up - in December, the cost for a carton of one dozen eggs was 138% more expensive than it was a year ago. That hurts when you're at the grocery store looking to buy one carton for your family - imagine if you buy hundreds of millions of eggs. Norcross-based Waffle House is certainly feeling the sting.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta

Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised. Updated: 4 hours ago. Before you...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issues statement on release of Tyre Nichols video

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the release of videos of the brutal beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Once again, we bear witness to a horrific act—a vile and brutal attack of a young unarmed Black man in America by officers who were sworn to serve and protect. I know I am not alone in myfeelings of sickness and anger in the attack on Mr. Tyre Nichols. I grieve with my community, and my heart goes out to Mr. Nichols’ family.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County church collects cold weather gear for homeless community

CONLEY, Ga. - A local church in Conley took part in a unique campaign to provide much-needed assistance to the homeless community Sunday afternoon. The Wings of Faith Church participated in the ‘Cover Me Campaign’, collected socks, coats and blankets for the homeless community. Church leaders told FOX...
CONLEY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Lidl’s Dunwoody location to close in February

Is this storefront location ever going to make it? That’s what shoppers are wondering after yet another turnover at 2480 Mt. Vernon Road as the Lidl Grocery Store announced that its Dunwoody location will close on Feb. 19. A statement by Lidl U.S.spokesperson Chandler Ebeier Spivey confirmed the closing. “After a thorough review of our […] The post Lidl’s Dunwoody location to close in February appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
WHIO Dayton

Boyfriend accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend while playing with gun in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man allegedly playing with a gun accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend Saturday evening in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Northside Plaza apartment complex near 400 Markham Street for a report of a person who was shot, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was reportedly shot in the chest.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

VA hospital nurses hold demonstration demanding more staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses took to the streets at Atlanta’s VA Medical Center to protest staffing shortages they say limit their ability to do their job. Channel 2′s Consumer Reporter Justin Gray was at the hospital when they marched on the sidewalk outside the hospital Thursday holding signs. Instead of taking a lunch break or going home after a long shift, they stood outside asking for help.
ATLANTA, GA

