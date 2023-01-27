Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
fox5ny.com
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
AVA, Mo. - A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but discovering a wild African cat was a first. The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, received an email on Jan. 17 from a farmer in Ava, Missouri, that he had caught an African serval in a live trap. He told the sanctuary that the cat had been meandering on his property for about 6 months.
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KYTV
Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday. The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year. More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything...
KTTS
Beef-A-Roo Opens New Restaurant In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s northside has a new restaurant. Beef-A-Roo, a fast-casual restaurant based in Rockford, Illinois, opened Friday near Kansas and Kearney, near Taco Bell. The restaurant will bring 30 to 40 full and part-time jobs to the area. This is the first owned and operated Beef-A-Roo...
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
macaronikid.com
Jurassic Quest at Springfield Expo Center + WIN TICKETS!
ATTENTION dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at Springfield Expo Center in Springfield, MO on February 24th - 26th!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can...
Out-of-state crews assist with power outages
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday. “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
KYTV
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri
Back in the early ’90s, Johnny and June Carter Cash played a number of shows in Branson, Missouri. Cash decided to settle down in the Ozarks tourist hotspot, where he was building his own theater to perform for the massive number of tourists that flocked to the area year in and year out. Ultimately, the theater ended up falling through, but Cash still lived in the area for a length of time. It’s unclear how long he was there, and […] The post See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
KTTS
Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages For Thousands
(KTTS News) — Utility crews are still busy trying to restore power from the latest round of snow. Most of the outages are southeast of Springfield. More than 6,600 customers are offline in Howell County and 4,200 in Texas County. Up to a foot of snow was reported earlier...
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
933kwto.com
IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur
The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
KYTV
Rezoning of intersection causes a stir for Nixa residents
Leigh's Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley says the popular App TikTok poses a security issue to millions of Americans from the Chinese government.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Total Point Urgent Care Center opens in Hollister
A new healthcare practice is looking forward to treating patients in the Branson Tri-Lakes News coverage area. Total Point Urgent Care, located at 590 Birch Road in Hollister, opened its doors to the public on Thursday, Jan. 12. The facility treats injuries such as allergic reactions, asthma treatment, bug and minor animal bites, cold and flu, cuts, minor burns, strains and sprains. The facility also boasts on site labs and x-rays. Total Point Co-Founder Dr. Talal Zahoor said the idea is to make the experience more comfortable and convenient for the patient.
