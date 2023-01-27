ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, MI

Fox17

I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
gandernewsroom.com

Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr

A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified: Human jawbone found in Lake Michigan 15 years ago

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A human jawbone was found in Lake Michigan 15 years ago and investigators still do not know who it belongs to. The jawbone was found in Lake Michigan in the Grand Haven area on Jan. 29, 2008. Investigators do not know if the jawbone belongs...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tommy’s Express among biggest car wash chains in nation

One of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing car wash companies is based in Holland and is just getting started. Tommy’s Express opened 48 locations in 2022 and has more than 400 in development as the Holland-based company takes advantage of an exploding segment of the car wash industry. The $15 billion car wash industry is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research.
HOLLAND, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 22-year-old Arabian gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles on January 25. The horse originally developed symptoms on November 25, including nasal discharge and a ruptured abscess. He is now recovering, and two additional cases are suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Welding sparks her life

Sparta — Grace Kober, a junior at Sparta High School, found her second family in the Kent Career Tech Center welding technology program. There, she recently received the PRO award, which recognizes outstanding students in the program. “Before I got into welding I was in quite a low spot...
SPARTA, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE

