Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Should West Michigan Snow Plows Have A Residential Curfew?
Snow is an undeniable part of living in Michigan. Every winter we see feet upon feet of the white stuff, and for the most part we are able to just go about our days despite it, unlike our southern counterparts. And that's all thanks to the fantastic work of our...
Fox17
I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
Cameras catch wolf fall through ice at Isle Royale
Researchers at Michigan Technological University were in the right place at the right time this weekend while observing the wolf population on Isle Royale.
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
Mom, 3 kids escape fire that killed man near Grand Rapids
A 71-year-old man was killed in a fire at an apartment north of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
townbroadcast.com
Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr
A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Human jawbone found in Lake Michigan 15 years ago
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A human jawbone was found in Lake Michigan 15 years ago and investigators still do not know who it belongs to. The jawbone was found in Lake Michigan in the Grand Haven area on Jan. 29, 2008. Investigators do not know if the jawbone belongs...
Michigan woman admits to dumping newborn kittens at car wash
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of dumping newborn kittens onto a sewer grate at a Muskegon Township car pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge in court Monday. Donna Jean Puisis, 75, had been charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty after surveillance video showed her leaving...
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
Neighboring business owner responds after deadly fire
A fire on Plainfield took the life of a 71-year-old man and displaced a mother and her three children.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tommy’s Express among biggest car wash chains in nation
One of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing car wash companies is based in Holland and is just getting started. Tommy’s Express opened 48 locations in 2022 and has more than 400 in development as the Holland-based company takes advantage of an exploding segment of the car wash industry. The $15 billion car wash industry is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 22-year-old Arabian gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles on January 25. The horse originally developed symptoms on November 25, including nasal discharge and a ruptured abscess. He is now recovering, and two additional cases are suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise.
Nearly 80 dogs seized from poor living conditions in Muskegon County
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Nearly 80 dogs of all sizes, shapes and colors are getting cared for at a Muskegon animal shelter after authorities took them from a Norton Shores home in deplorable conditions. In total, the Norton Shores Police Department in tandem with other agencies seized 78 dogs...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
Kent County deputy suffers cocaine exposure while lodging DUI suspect at jail
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Jail staff used several doses of Narcan on a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy after he was exposed to an unknown drug and started to feel symptoms Tuesday morning. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the deputy, hired this past summer, was taking a drunk driving...
At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan
As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Welding sparks her life
Sparta — Grace Kober, a junior at Sparta High School, found her second family in the Kent Career Tech Center welding technology program. There, she recently received the PRO award, which recognizes outstanding students in the program. “Before I got into welding I was in quite a low spot...
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
