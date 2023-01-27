ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark

Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
Closings, cancellations and delays for Jan. 30

The following schools and organizations have made decisions on their operations due to the weather and road conditions. (updated 6:30am) East Alton Wood River High School - remote learning. Edwardsville School District - closed. Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed. Father McGivney High School - remote learning. Gillespie School District...
Normandy hires East St. Louis native as new superintendent

A former principal at Sumner High School in St. Louis will serve as the next superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. Michael Triplett, associate superintendent of learning services for Olathe Public Schools in Kansas, beat out two local finalists for the position. Triplett, 53, grew up in East St. Louis...
How To: Mardi Gras in St. Louis

Mardi Gras in St. Louis is one of the country’s biggest parties. Thousands of people fill the historic Soulard neighborhood to enjoy the Purina Pet Parade, the Taste of Soulard and the Bud Light Grand Parade. Learn more about how to celebrate Fat Tuesday, St. Louis style. What Is...
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis

American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
Yes Honey & STL Women's March rally shake it for women's rights

Anneka Shaw (hailing from Surrey, England), a dance instructor at Yes Honey Studio in The Grove, one of the STL Women's March partners for an abortion rights rally, encouraged everybody to "Love their bodies, move their bodies, engage with music," in spite of the repressive laws against women's bodies and women's health care in the state of Missouri on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri. DJ Maxa mixed musical selections throughout the program. Learn more, read Roe at 50: Celebration and resistance.
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis

The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
There's something for everyone (to eat) on Forest Park Avenue in the CWE

If you’re not a Saint Louis University student, you might not know about the vibrant, innovative pocket of restaurants located near Forest Park Avenue next to the college’s campus. From sushi burritos to bacos (a bao/taco combination) to fruity, frozen cocktails, you’re bound to find something you haven’t tried before.
