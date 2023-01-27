In Samsung’s latest line-up of phones, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra sit at opposite ends of the spectrum but which one is worth picking up?. During its latest Unpacked Event, Samsung unveiled the 2023 refresh for its Galaxy smartphones in the form of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. With so many leaks and rumours abound in the run-up to this unveiling, there aren’t too many surprises to speak of but if this is the year you’re looking to upgrade then you might be wondering which phone is actually worth picking up.

5 HOURS AGO