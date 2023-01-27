Read full article on original website
Related
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: What’s the difference?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is official, but the question is, how does it compare to the ever-popular Google Pixel 7?. The two entry-level flagships differ in a number of ways, including display size, camera offering, performance and even battery life, so the question is, which is the best for your needs? We compare the two flagships right here.
TrustedReviews
Need a cheap smartwatch? The Galaxy Watch 5 has just plummeted in price
If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, look no further. The Galaxy Watch 5 has seen a huge price cut over on Amazon. Right now, you can pick up the incredible Android wearable for just £219. That’s a £50 saving compared to its usual £269 RRP, making January a great time to shop. Not only that but the Galaxy Watch 5 only launched six months ago, meaning you’ll have the latest model on your wrist without being forced to fork out the full price for the technology.
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs MacBook Pro: Which laptop should you buy?
Apple’s MacBook Pro has long been heralded as the go-to laptop choice for professional creators due to its high-end performance and elegant design. But Samsung is now hoping to give the MacBook Pro a serious rival, by launching the high-powered Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Samsung’s new 16-inch has enough...
TrustedReviews
What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is official, and for the first time ever, it sports a custom version of Qualcomm’s top-end chipset dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. It’s a first for chip-maker Qualcomm to work exclusively on a chipset for a single smartphone manufacturer, so all eyes are on the custom chipset and what it offers compared to the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 expected in most upcoming flagships.
TrustedReviews
The 2023 M2 Mac Mini has already had a price cut in the UK
Apple only revealed its updated Mac Mini desktop computer a few weeks ago, but the tempting machine has already bagged a price cut. While the base version of the machine retails for £649 from Apple, BT Shop currently has it available for £610.62 – that’s a £38.38 saving.
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Plus: How do the latest handsets compare?
Samsung has just announced its latest line-up of Galaxy handsets, but how do the two entry-level phones compare? Let’s take a look. It’s that time of year again and Samsung has just pulled back the curtain on its revised line-up of phones for 2023. There are no big surprises this year as the anticipated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra all made an appearance, but if you’re looking to shop around the more affordable end of the trio then there are still a few things worth knowing that could influence your purchase.
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which offers better value?
In Samsung’s latest line-up of phones, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra sit at opposite ends of the spectrum but which one is worth picking up?. During its latest Unpacked Event, Samsung unveiled the 2023 refresh for its Galaxy smartphones in the form of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. With so many leaks and rumours abound in the run-up to this unveiling, there aren’t too many surprises to speak of but if this is the year you’re looking to upgrade then you might be wondering which phone is actually worth picking up.
TrustedReviews
4 standout Samsung Galaxy S23 features you need to know about
Samsung has just unveiled its 2023 lineup of flagship phones, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. We all knew they were coming and Samsung has been teasing their existence for what seems like months now, but at the first Unpacked event of 2023, we finally got all the juicy details on the new S23 family.
TrustedReviews
First Impressions: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Review
A high-end laptop with plenty of skills and a stunning display, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra could be the brand’s best yet. Display3K Dynamic AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. Size16.6mm thin, 1.79kg. PerformanceNvidia RTX 4070/4050 GPU, Intel 13th Gen CPU. Introduction. Samsung’s first Unpacked event of the...
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy: The history of one of the most iconic smartphone brands in the world
It’s been more than a decade since Samsung launched its first Galaxy phone and since then the line has developed into its own, well, galaxy. From phones to tablets, wearables to wireless earbuds, the Galaxy ecosystem has expanded massively over the last 13 years, creating a set of interconnected OneUI devices that rivals Apple’s own iOS.
TrustedReviews
What is IP65 water resistance?
A decade ago, finding a phone or headphone that could hold up in the shower or amidst a heavy rainstorm was tricky. These days, almost every mobile device seems to carry an IP rating that tells us exactly how water-resistant that device is. IP65 is just one label that denotes...
TrustedReviews
How to use split-screen multitasking on the Samsung Galaxy
Multitasking on a smartphone can be difficult, with the default smartphone settings limiting you to one application at a time. That can be a pain for those who want to jot down notes while watching a video or chatting with a friend during a video call. If you own a...
TrustedReviews
What is DDR5? The latest generation of RAM explained
The latest processors from Intel and AMD offer support for DDR5 RAM, but what exactly is it?. The 13th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors support DDR5 RAM, the newest generation of PC memory that took over from DDR4. And while having the latest technology is usually always a good thing, how does DDR5 actually affect your PC’s performance, and why should you invest in it?
TrustedReviews
What is Secure Folder on a Samsung phone?
If you’re looking to add an extra layer of protection to the photos and files you keep on your phone, you’ve probably come across Samsung’s Secure Folder feature. The feature calls upon Samsung Knox security to create a private, encrypted space on your Galaxy. Here’s what you need to know.
Comments / 0