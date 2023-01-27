ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many in the city of Opelika continue to hold the Amore Wiggins case close to their hearts. The Opelika Police Department and an advocate for the Opelika Baby Jane Doe Case held a celebration in her honor and for the accomplishments in the investigation. Every year,...
WSFA

Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
WSFA

2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say human remains were found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours...
WTVM

Capital murder trial postponed again for fallen Auburn officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There is another delay in a capital murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn police officer and injuring two others in 2019. The original date for jury selection was only a week away, but is now being postponed again. Officer William Buechner was...
WSFA

1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WSFA

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
WSFA

Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
WTVM

Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly a year and a half ago, police found 28-year-old Akelia Ware unresponsive inside her car on Highway 18 near East Drummond Road in Lagrange with multiple gunshot wounds. Ware, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was taken to a Columbus hospital, where she and her unborn...
WRBL News 3

Columbus-area law enforcement leaders react to video release in Tyre Nichols’ death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After being stopped and beaten by five former Memphis Police Officers, Tyre Nichols’ death is drawing reactions from across the nation. Police video showing the aftermath of the traffic stop was released late Friday. WRBL asked Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, his Russell County counterpart Sheriff Heath Taylor, and Georgia state […]
WTVM

Opelika police arrest auburn man on multiple drug charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Auburn man on multiple drug charges. On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, one of the department’s canines alerted to the odor narcotics inside the vehicle.
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
WTVM

Auburn police arrest juvenile during investigation of shots fired

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn juvenile has been arrested after shooting into an occupied vehicle and building. On Jan. 29, 2023 Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into the victim’s...
WTVM

LaGrange car crash claims the life of a Troup County woman

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 23, around 4:30pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to LaFayette Parkway, at the intersection with Union Street, in reference to an accident with injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles was Susan Harris. Harris was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, because she...
Opelika-Auburn News

Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. appears in court for bond hearing

Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder, appears in court for bond hearing before Judge Jeff Tickal. Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Alfred White takes the stand. Judge denies bail for Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder of his daughter Amore Wiggins. Vickerstaff, 50, is accused of murdering his daughter...
WTVM

Police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus, one person injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus. According to our crews, detectives are also on the scene. A shooting investigation is being conducted in the area of Elm Drive and Edgewood Drive. According to officials, one person is injured. Stay with us...
