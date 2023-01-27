Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
City of Opelika celebrates Amore Wiggins’ birthday, identity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many in the city of Opelika continue to hold the Amore Wiggins case close to their hearts. The Opelika Police Department and an advocate for the Opelika Baby Jane Doe Case held a celebration in her honor and for the accomplishments in the investigation. Every year,...
WSFA
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
WTVM
Bond revoked for east Alabama man charged with murder in 2020 car crash
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Bond has been revoked for an east Alabama man charged with the murder of a father and daughter. In April of 2020, Logan Ray crashed his pickup truck into David Darnell and his daughter, Abigail, as they were parked on the emergency shoulder of I-85.
WSFA
2 charged with capital murder after remains found in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say human remains were found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours...
WTVM
Opelika police executing search warrant in area of Martin Luther King Blvd.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. According to officials, Opelika police are executing a search warrant in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Magnolia Street. Please avoid the area if possible while they conduct their investigation.
WTVM
Capital murder trial postponed again for fallen Auburn officer
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - There is another delay in a capital murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn police officer and injuring two others in 2019. The original date for jury selection was only a week away, but is now being postponed again. Officer William Buechner was...
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
WSFA
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
WTVM
Columbus leaders meeting with Chief Blackmon to discuss police use of force
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 took a closer look at how police do their job, days after body camera footage of a brutal beating of a man in Memphis was released to the public. Now, several Columbus organizations have set up a meeting with Police Chief Freddie Blackmon...
WTVM
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly a year and a half ago, police found 28-year-old Akelia Ware unresponsive inside her car on Highway 18 near East Drummond Road in Lagrange with multiple gunshot wounds. Ware, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was taken to a Columbus hospital, where she and her unborn...
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Columbus-area law enforcement leaders react to video release in Tyre Nichols’ death
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After being stopped and beaten by five former Memphis Police Officers, Tyre Nichols’ death is drawing reactions from across the nation. Police video showing the aftermath of the traffic stop was released late Friday. WRBL asked Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, his Russell County counterpart Sheriff Heath Taylor, and Georgia state […]
WTVM
Opelika police arrest auburn man on multiple drug charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Auburn man on multiple drug charges. On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, one of the department’s canines alerted to the odor narcotics inside the vehicle.
Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
WTVM
Auburn police arrest juvenile during investigation of shots fired
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn juvenile has been arrested after shooting into an occupied vehicle and building. On Jan. 29, 2023 Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into the victim’s...
WTVM
LaGrange car crash claims the life of a Troup County woman
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 23, around 4:30pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to LaFayette Parkway, at the intersection with Union Street, in reference to an accident with injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles was Susan Harris. Harris was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, because she...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. appears in court for bond hearing
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder, appears in court for bond hearing before Judge Jeff Tickal. Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Alfred White takes the stand. Judge denies bail for Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder of his daughter Amore Wiggins. Vickerstaff, 50, is accused of murdering his daughter...
Russell Co. Coroner’s Office: Man found dead after early morning shooting
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man was found dead after an early morning shooting, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. Coroner Sumbry says 36-year-old Sammie Lee Pritchett, of Hurtsburo, was pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m. on Feb. 1 from multiple gunshot wounds. Pritchett’s body will undergo an autopsy at the Alabama Department […]
WTVM
Police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus, one person injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence near Elm Drive in Columbus. According to our crews, detectives are also on the scene. A shooting investigation is being conducted in the area of Elm Drive and Edgewood Drive. According to officials, one person is injured. Stay with us...
Comments / 1