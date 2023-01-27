Read full article on original website
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
"Not a good pattern for life": Shriver believes Rybakina shouldn't accept disrespect from coach Vukov
Elena Rybakina's coach caught the spotlight the other day for the way he behaved during her semi-final match against Azarenka and many are not a fan. Stefano Vukov has been the coach of Rybakina for a while and he has a rather aggressive style of coaching. It was first noted by Eurosport analyst Laura Robson who said that he looks very unhappy most of the time when she plays. There is a fair bit of shouting and loud commenting in between points which many fans find rather disrupting as well.
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
Fritz' girlfriend Morgan Riddle on whirlwind change to becoming a Tennis WAG: "I never had the desire to be an influencer"
The girlfriend of Taylor Fritz has become one of the most prominent members of the tennis community that actually doesn't hold the racquet daily. She's become a tennis influencer of sorts bringing a lot of new people to the sport hey boyfriend plays for a living. It's not somethign she wanted to do but it kind of happened by chance. In an exclusive talk to Metro.co.uk, Morgan explained how it all came to be:
Rybakina hits back at criticism surrounding coach Vukov: "Unlike people that are making these comments, he has great knowledge about me as a person and as an athlete"
Elena Rybakina spoke out against criticism against her coach Vukov who caught some criticism after his 'aggressive' coaching style that involves quite a bit of shouting. Stefanos Vukov caught some criticism on social media for the way he coaches Rybakina as his attitude on the stands was first called into question by former player Laura Robson. His behaviour was also called into question by former player Pam Shriver who urged Rybakina to part ways with him and find a coach who respects her more.
Journalist continues criticism of McEnroe’s ESPN stint: “Why is ESPN paying McEnroe to not know who players are?”
John McEnroe was one of the commentators at the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and surprised everyone by not meeting one of the quarterfinalists of the major. McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and...
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley urges Djokovic and family to be 'really careful' amid flag storm surrounding father Srdjan
Australian Open Director Craig Tiley urged the Djokovic family to be really careful after they were at the center of a flag scandal during the event. Djokovic's father Srdjan was embroiled in a flag controversy in Melbourne Park when footage of him posing with fans. The fans in question had flags you don't want to be associated with you and it created headlines around the world. Djokovic's father released a statement explaining that he left as soon as he realised what was going on and that he was against any war having lived through it.
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final
Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
Coach explains how Novak Djokovic smashed Stefanos Tsitsipas psychologically before Australian Open
Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has explained the toll the Greek's loss to the Serb in the 2021 French Open had on him psychologically, claiming he wasn't the same afterwards.
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
"You have zero clue what you are talking about": Tursunov asks Shriver to issue 'public apology' over comments surrounding Rybakina's coach Vukov
Dmitry Tursunov has called out Pam Shriver for her comments made to Rybakina's coach Vukov calling for her to give a 'public apology'. Shriver made a comment on Twitter during the final about how Rybakina's coach is having the wrong approach. She would want her to part ways with him in order to find someone who treats her with respect at all times. It's something fans questioned in the comments as well but she did not back down from her comment:
Roddick stands by comments regarding Djokovic's lack of vaccination: "Novak's success doesn’t mean I was wrong in this clip"
Andy Roddick has stood by his comments made about Djokovic when he declined to get vaccinated in order to comply with the Australian Open requirement last year. Many are convinced that Djokovic would have won his 10th Australian Open last year if he was permitted to play and they're probably right. He didn't and during that time, Andy Roddick criticized Djokovic for opting out of the vaccine because doing so was the responsible thing to do. Roddick said back then:
Mouratoglou praises Rybakina for defending coach Vukov after criticism: "Some people throw others under the bus without any knowledge"
Patrick Mouratoglou praised Elena Rybakina after she came out in support of her coach Stefano Vukov whose coaching method's have been criticised recently. Vukov was spotted being grumpy and looking 'miserable' on the sidelines coaching Rybakina with plenty of shouting and yelling happening as well. It was called into question by a couple of tennis media members who thought that type of behaviour was disrespectful to her. Rybakina's response came after the final in a social media post where she stood by her coach for helping her and believing when nobody did.
Further flag controversy as Chetnik flag spotted in crowd during Djokovic-Tsitsipas Australian Open Final
There has been further controversy over flags during the final of the 2023 Australian Open with a controversial Chetnik flag spotted in the crowd of the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Twitter user, Sophie Mak which was then shared by prominent journalist, Ben Rothenberg spotlighted this saying:...
McEnroe calls for Russian and Belarusian players to return to Wimbledon: "It’s a situation that no one wants"
John McEnroe doesn't want to see another year where Russian and Belarussian players don't play at Wimbledon as he feels it's a situation nobody wants. Last year's Wimbledon was one that will be remembered forever as it was the first one since world war II that banned players from a country simply due to their nationality. It was a move that divided the tennis community as some welcomed it while the majority opposed it. Ukrainian players were grateful for it while a lot of tennis players spoke against it.
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Rybakina denies idolising Sharapova despite initially growing up in Russia: "The idol was for me, like, and still Roger Federer"
Elena Rybakina will contest the Australian Open final today but leading up to the final she denied idolizing Sharapova despite growing up in Russia. There are a lot of similarities between Rybakina and Sharapova. Despite all of that she never idolized the Russian. Growing up she never even had an idol despite being Russian like Sharapova and having plenty of compatriots to watch play:
Siniakova hits out at poor treatment of doubles players: “I’m World No.1 but I don’t feel any wow”
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova were crowned Australian Open doubles champions, clinching their seventh Grand Slam as a couple. The current No. 1 in the doubles ranking spoke at a press conference about the treatment received by doubles players. The Czech duo has established itself as one of the most...
Jabeur jokingly takes credit for Sabalenka Australian Open win: "She practised with me ... well at least I like to think that"
Ons Jabeur jokingly took credit for Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win explaining that they practiced before the event which is why she won. Aryba Sabalenka made her dreams a reality when she won the 2023 Australian Open by beating Elena Rybakina in the final. It's been something that many predicted her to do but it her a few years to finally get all things into place. It's a great moment for a player who was number one in doubles before as she hopes to get to that spot in singles as well.
