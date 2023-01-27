Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
The hero who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooter says he ripped the firearm from the gunman and shouted 'get the hell out of here' while pointing it at him
"I needed to take this weapon, disarm him, or else everyone would have died," Brandon Tsay told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview Monday.
California man who says he disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter reveals he thought he was ‘going to die’
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
buzzfeednews.com
In A Chilling Interview With A Californian Radio Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People
In a bizarre and chilling interview with a California radio station, the man accused of striking Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer described himself as a patriot attempting to overturn tyranny and apologized for not attacking more Democrats. "Now that you have all seen the bodycam footage, I have...
A sexy Vegas circus paid $2.5 million in cash to buy a California town in the Mojave Desert and build a 'permanent Burning Man'
Spiegelworld bought Nipton, California (population: 25) last year, but it'll be a long road to turn the town into the "circus village" of its dreams.
Missing California Hiker Identified as ‘Warlock’ Star Julian Sands
Authorities are searching for Julian Sands, a prolific English actor known for starring in films like The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, and Warlock, after he vanished on a hike in California’s San Gabriel Mountains last week. Sands, 65, was reported missing by his family on Friday evening after last being seen in the Mt. Baldy area, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate. Search efforts for Sands and at least one other missing hiker, a man identified as Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, were curtailed on Wednesday due to icy and adverse conditions, officials said. Crews have responded to 14 rescue calls on and around Mt. Baldy in the past month, authorities said Tuesday. Sands, who has been acting since the mid-1980s, is also known for his roles in Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas, and for his television work on shows like 24 and Smallville. View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sanbernardinocountysheriff) Read it at KABC-TV
These are the victims killed in the Monterey Park shooting at a Lunar New Year party
Ten of the 11 victims killed in the Monterey Park shooting were in their 60s or 70s, authorities said. An eleventh victim was in her 50s.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.
Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY. The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained...
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
KTLA.com
26-year-old man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman meets with Gov. Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday visited the home of 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who is being called a hero for disarming the Monterey Park gunman when he entered a second dance hall in Alhambra. “This remarkable young man without any hesitation, though with moments of fear, took it upon himself to...
Gavin Newsom after Monterey Park shooting: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is renewing his calls for stricter gun control measures following the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park on Saturday that killed at least 11 people and injured nine others. "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," he told "CBS Evening...
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall
The search for the motive behind the shooting massacre at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall led police to a mobile home community
At least 10 people killed during mass shooting in Los Angeles
At least 10 people were killed and 10 more injured following a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club in Los Angeles on Saturday night, law enforcement said. In a press release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the L.A. suburb of Monterey Park. Officers responded to a 911 call at the club, and found the 10 people dead by the time they arrived, along with numerous injured victims. "When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming," Los Angeles Sheriff's Captain Andrew Meyer told...
Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
Investigators find rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammo at home of Monterey Park mass shooter
Investigators looking through the home of the 72-year-old gunman who carried out a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night found a .308 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammo and items that led them to believe he was building homemade firearm suppressors, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday.
Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds
President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds... The post Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
