ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Missing California Hiker Identified as ‘Warlock’ Star Julian Sands

Authorities are searching for Julian Sands, a prolific English actor known for starring in films like The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, and Warlock, after he vanished on a hike in California’s San Gabriel Mountains last week. Sands, 65, was reported missing by his family on Friday evening after last being seen in the Mt. Baldy area, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate. Search efforts for Sands and at least one other missing hiker, a man identified as Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, were curtailed on Wednesday due to icy and adverse conditions, officials said. Crews have responded to 14 rescue calls on and around Mt. Baldy in the past month, authorities said Tuesday. Sands, who has been acting since the mid-1980s, is also known for his roles in Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas, and for his television work on shows like 24 and Smallville. View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sanbernardinocountysheriff) Read it at KABC-TV
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

At least 10 people killed during mass shooting in Los Angeles

At least 10 people were killed and 10 more injured following a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club in Los Angeles on Saturday night, law enforcement said.  In a press release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the L.A. suburb of Monterey Park. Officers responded to a 911 call at the club, and found the 10 people dead by the time they arrived, along with numerous injured victims.  "When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming," Los Angeles Sheriff's Captain Andrew Meyer told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds

President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds... The post Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy