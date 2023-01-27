Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host a Cooking Class for Children with a Local Chef
Chef Andrew Dunbar is returning to the Manitowoc Public Library next month for another cooking class, but this time, it’s for the kids. The head chef at Ryan on York in Manitowoc will be at the library on February 7th for two sessions focused on trail mix. Each registered...
seehafernews.com
ASAC Holds Final Fundraiser in Manitowoc
Manitowoc residents Mike and Mary Lambert adopted two young boys from Ethiopia, and when they traveled to the African nation saw all the poverty and decided they needed to do something about it. So, the group Americans Serving African Children or ASAC was formed, and through this the 14th and...
seehafernews.com
Roncalli Catholic Schools to Host Elementary School Preview Event in February
Parents of young children that are trying to figure out which elementary school they wish to enroll their young ones in are being encouraged to attend a Roncalli Elementary School Preview Event early next month. The preview event will be held on February 2nd at Roncalli Elementary School, located at...
seehafernews.com
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum Invites the Public to 3 Sheeps Brewing Taproom Takeover
The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum is reminding residents of their 3 Sheeps Taproom Takeover fundraiser today. The money from this event will go toward helping the museum complete its renovation after their pipes burst on Christmas Day. There will be plenty of beer for the adults and activities...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Council to Hold a Work Session Today
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will hold a work session in the Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. They will be reviewing and updating the City Goals before considering some amendments to the personnel policy manual. The...
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
seehafernews.com
What is Going to Happen to the Old Bandstand in Two Rivers’ Central Park?
With work well underway on the Central Park West 365 project in Two Rivers, some may be wondering what is going to happen to the old bandstand?. City Manager Greg Buckley tells Seehafer News that the City Council discussed that exact topic last week during a work session meeting. While...
seehafernews.com
50 Years of Serving Others Through Music
Fritz and Mary Schuler have spent the past half-century performing music and selling or repairing musical instruments at their store, called Golden Ring Music and Folklore Center. During an interview with the Schuler’s at their 1003 Washington Street location, Fritz explained they started their journey in the summer of 1972...
seehafernews.com
James W. DeWein
James W. DeWein, age 92, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc. Jim was born on November 24, 1930 in Milwaukee to Maurice and Dorothy Rand DeWein. Jim grew up in Manitowoc and was a graduate of Lincoln High School having enjoyed playing bass horn in the high school band for four years. On his 17th birthday he joined the National Guard. After being honorably discharged he enlisted in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954. He was a Korean War Veteran. On September 29, 1956 he married Virginia Bebow at Friedens Church in Reedsville. She preceded him in death on January 27, 1993. They had four children. In May 1985 he married Lucille Wetenkamp Mraz at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Manitowoc. Jim was a longtime member of St. John’s United Church of Christ since 1970 now Peace United Church of Christ serving on the church council and sang in the church choir for over 35 years. Having a strong faith he loved going to church. He had been employed for Fricke Block Company, Mraz Construction, Dawson-Springer, then his own business Jim DeWein Service Station for over 30 years. After retirement he worked for Endries and Professional Plating in Brillion and then for Aurora as a courier. Jim liked to drive! He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88 where he had served as the post commander. Jim also was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Amvets Post #99, and the National Guard.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Investigating a Pair of Deaths They Are Calling Suspicious
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people which they are calling suspicious. According to a report from the GBPD, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found two people...
seehafernews.com
Florence Kirt
Florence Kirt, age 95, formerly of 8302 Reifs Mills Rd., Manitowoc passed away on Friday January 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Manitowoc. Florence was born on September 14, 1927 in the town of Franklin, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Hlavachek) Kostechka. She attended rural schools and graduated from Reedsville High School with the Class of 1945. Florence then attended Manitowoc County Normal, graduating in 1947 and taught rural schools in Fisherville, Grimms and Menchalville.
seehafernews.com
Winners Named in 2023 Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Fishing Derby
The winners have been declared in this past weekend’s fishing derby held by the Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club. Skip Duellmen caught the biggest Northern, which weighed in at 11 pounds 6 oz, and was 35.5 inches long, and he got the biggest Rainbow Trout. That one weighed 8 pounds...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Falls in Hard Hitting Contest in Sheboygan
Both teams were throwing their bodies around last night in Sheboygan as the host team beat Manitowoc United 4-3. Sheboygan jumped out to a 2-0 lead 11 minutes into the first period, but a Derek Bailey shot found the back of the net with just 10 seconds left in the period to keep Manitowoc in it.
seehafernews.com
Kaukauna Home Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A home in Kaukauna is being deemed a total loss following a weekend fire. The call came in reporting the fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane at around 6:45 Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the single-family home fully engulfed in flames and beginning to collapse. No one...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Shooting Incident Now Being Investigated as a Homicide
The Appleton Police Department has given an update on the shooting incident on January 22nd. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads, who was found dead in the middle of the road in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive. An autopsy is being conducted by the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Travels to Sheboygan for Final January Game
The Manitowoc United Hockey team will be in Sheboygan this evening for a contest. The JV squad is coming off of a tightly contested loss to the Fox Cities Stars at the Manitowoc County Ice Arena. While their record may not show it, as they are currently 2-9-1, the very...
seehafernews.com
Several Ships Wrestlers Compete in Weekend Matches
Manitowoc Lincoln wrestlers competed over the weekend. Emjay Neumann finished first and Amellia Fowler placed 2nd at the Shawano Girls Tournament. Meanwhile, according to Head Coach Tyler Wetenkamp, Nathan Yang and Bram Neumann were first-place winners at the Weyauwega JV Tournament.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
seehafernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Searches for Missing Teen
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Daniela Itzel Velazquez was last seen at around 10:30 Saturday evening on Louise Drive in Wrightstown. She is described as standing 5’ 3” tall and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes....
seehafernews.com
Valders Native Says De Pere Success Starts With Defense
The De Pere Boys Basketball team displayed its athleticism and skill Friday night at Manitowoc’s JFK Fieldhouse. The undefeated Redbirds pulled away early in the 2nd half for an 84-47 victory over the Lincoln Ships on Wall of Fame Induction Night. One of De Pere’s longtime assistant coaches is...
