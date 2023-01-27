James W. DeWein, age 92, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc. Jim was born on November 24, 1930 in Milwaukee to Maurice and Dorothy Rand DeWein. Jim grew up in Manitowoc and was a graduate of Lincoln High School having enjoyed playing bass horn in the high school band for four years. On his 17th birthday he joined the National Guard. After being honorably discharged he enlisted in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954. He was a Korean War Veteran. On September 29, 1956 he married Virginia Bebow at Friedens Church in Reedsville. She preceded him in death on January 27, 1993. They had four children. In May 1985 he married Lucille Wetenkamp Mraz at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Manitowoc. Jim was a longtime member of St. John’s United Church of Christ since 1970 now Peace United Church of Christ serving on the church council and sang in the church choir for over 35 years. Having a strong faith he loved going to church. He had been employed for Fricke Block Company, Mraz Construction, Dawson-Springer, then his own business Jim DeWein Service Station for over 30 years. After retirement he worked for Endries and Professional Plating in Brillion and then for Aurora as a courier. Jim liked to drive! He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88 where he had served as the post commander. Jim also was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Amvets Post #99, and the National Guard.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO