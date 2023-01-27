Read full article on original website
Multiple accidents resulting in closures of lanes on the highway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. As of Jan. 30 at 10:45 a.m., most highways south of I-44 are covered with winter precipitation. To check for accidents […]
KTLO
AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
KTLO
Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration
Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
KTLO
Technical issues with 2 traffic signals in MH area
Motorists driving in the Mountain Home area will need to exercise caution as a couple of traffic signals are experiencing technical difficulties. According to a Mountain Home Police Department spokesperson, the light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62B and Commerce Drive is functioning, but it’s running slow. The stop light at the Sheid-Hopper Bypass and Buzzard Roost Road is not working correctly. The Mountain Home Street Department is working to correct the issue.
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
KTLO
NAEC, Entergy report additional outages late Sunday morning
Two energy companies serving area residents are reporting additional power outages late Sunday morning. As of 11:50, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was reporting one outage in Baxter County, eight in Fulton County and one in Izard County. For Entergy Arkansas, there are three outages in Marion County, one each in Izard and Searcy counties, 52 in Stone County and 88 in Boone County.
KTLO
Mountain Home among schools closed Monday
The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Monett, 4 departments respond to battle flames
MONETT, Mo. — Just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, January 25, 2023, Barry County E-911 were alerted of a structure fire in the 400 block of Eisenhower. Monett Fire Dept responded and auto-mutual aid Monett Rural Fire. “Engine 1211 responded with 6 crew members that was assigned to fire...
KTLO
NAEC outage count falls to nearly 8,000
More area residents have had their power restored overnight, but crews continue their efforts to get more members and customers back online. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Sammy Raycraft this morning for the latest update. Listen:. As of 6:45,...
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
KYTV
KTLO
Fire damages barn west of golf course
A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
KYTV
Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday. The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year. More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything...
KYTV
Rezoning of intersection causes a stir for Nixa residents
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo. Sen. Josh Hawley says the popular App TikTok poses a security issue to millions of Americans from the Chinese government.
KYTV
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
933kwto.com
IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur
The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
