Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
KYTV
Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday. The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year. More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything...
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Volunteer fire captain’s home destroyed by fire
The community around north Stone County is coming together to support a local volunteer firefighter and his family, who tragically lost their home to a fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, around 1 p.m. Dylan Foster, Captain at Fire Station 24 for North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District and...
KYTV
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Septic Tank Pump Out Program continues
The Taney County Office of Environmental Services has announced it will continue its Septic Tank Pump Out Program in 2023. This will mark the ninth year the service has been provided to qualifying Taney County property owners. The program will service a septic tank on a single-family residential property once every four years and 100% of the cost will be paid for the septic pump out. Any participating property owner will be responsible for locating their septic tank and having the service access exposed for the septic hauler.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
bransontrilakesnews.com
One arrested after Hollister standoff
The Hollister Police Department detained four people following a hostage situation on Thursday, Jan. 26, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to Hollister police, their officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a residence at 902 Evergreen St. over reports of a woman and a child being held against their will.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KYTV
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal court documents show that Springfield multi-restaurant owner, John Michael Felts, is accused of using various companies to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Boxcar Willie remembered at Branson Centennial Museum
The children of legendary Branson entertainer Boxcar Willie gave a presentation about their father’s life and legacy at the Branson Centennial Museum on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Larry Martin, who performed for years as Boxcar Willie, Jr., and his sister Lorrie Brown shared stories about growing up as Boxcar’s children, his fierce dedication to his fans, and his love of America and his fellow veterans.
933kwto.com
IRS Seizes Assets from Springfield Restaurateur
The IRS has seized a yacht, several vehicles, and other assets from a Springfield restaurant owner accused of fraud. John Felts is accused of fraudulently applying for paycheck protection program loans and economic injury disaster loans. Felts owns several restaurants, including Taco Habitat, Hot Cluckers, and Bourbon and Beale. Federal...
KYTV
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark couple is rebuilding their lives after their apartment collapsed along with a coffee shop on the historic Ozark square. Luckily the newlyweds were out of town when the collapse happened on December 29. Demolition crews tore down the lofts. ”I got a text that...
933kwto.com
Winter Weather Advisory Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Morning
A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow is expected in the Ozarks from late Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Late Sunday afternoon, numerous crashes were reported in Springfield, including a jackknifed tanker that closed the ramp from northbound Highway 65 to I-44. The tanker was later moved...
KTTS
Watch Out For Slick Spots Tonight, Monday
(KTTS News) — Slick spots are expected to be a problem across the Ozarks tonight and Monday morning. Freezing drizzle and snow has been reported. There were several slide offs and crashes reported Sunday afternoon in Springfield. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for...
