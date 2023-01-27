ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
Filipino Securities Regulator Amps Up Authority To Scrutinize Crypto Industry Better

The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to include crypto under its radar in order to amp up its authority over the crypto industry. This means that the Filipino SEC is seeking to increase its scope of jurisdiction over the local crypto industry according to the new draft rules.
Crypto Exchange LBank Listed Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC)

Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) is now available on Lbank and GCC is expected to be listed on more exchanges in the upcoming days. The GDCC/USDT trading pair is now officially available to trade for Lbank exchange users. Moreover, investors who are interested in the Global Digital Cluster Coin investment...
Elon Musk is reportedly being investigated by the SEC — again

The SEC is investigating Elon Musk over potential ties to claims Tesla has made about its self-driving software, Bloomberg reported. The publication said the probe is part of a larger investigation into Autopilot. It's not the first time the SEC has investigated Musk. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is...

