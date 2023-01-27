ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Nina Nethery
3d ago

Time to LOCK these CRIMINALS up and charge them as adults! The more you coddle criminals, the more incidents like this will occur. Where are the parents of these young hoodlums?

3
 

WDEF

Three Chattanooga Teens Accused of Carjacking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- We have learned more about the circumstances surrounding a dramatic crash on Brainerd Road Saturday. Chattanooga Police say the incident stemmed from a reported carjacking. Police say that they were notified that a car was stolen at 1 p.m Saturday on the two-thousand block of Roanoke Avenue.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Ooltewah shooting leaves two in critical condition

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two women are in critical condition after being shot in Ooltewah on Monday, according to police. Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett said the suspect is not in custody at this time. Police are still searching for the suspect. The shooting occurred at 6405 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road....
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Fentanyl Overdoses in Catoosa and Walker Counties

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators are dealing with two potentially deadly overdose incidents in northwest Georgia. The worst happened Monday morning in a rural location in Kensington, Georgia. The Walker County Sheriff says officers found three people dead from what appeared to be fentanyl overdoses. He tells us the...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe

Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
WDEF

Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers

DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
DUNLAP, TN
WDEF

Woman Dies of Injuries from Whitfield Fire

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — There is a tragic update to a house fire that occurred in Whitfield County last month. A family member has told News 12 that Tammy Cantrell has passed away from her injuries from a fire that occurred on December 13. The fire occurred in...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Two more Pedestrians Struck by Cars Downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two more pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in Downtown Chattanooga, according to police. Chattanooga police say that one pedestrian has died, and the other has non-critical injuries. On Wednesday, CPD responded to a hit and run at 1800 E. 32nd St. They say a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Driver dies in McMinn County Crash

NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF)- One person is dead after a crash that occurred in McMinn County on Friday. A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 68 shortly before 6 Friday evening. The report says a another vehicle pulled out in...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 31

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shannon Baker – Public Intoxication/For Capias. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Cassandra Brown – Evading, Revoked...

