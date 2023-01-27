Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Marine Institute students finish individual semester-long projects
Belfast Marine Institute students from the high school recently finished their individual semester-long main projects for the Marine Studies course. One area of interest included conducting an underwater bottom topography survey of the outfall at Little River. Using the Institute's Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV) with photo and 4K video capabilities,...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Rotary thanks the community for successful nut sale
I would like to thank everyone who supported the Camden Rotary Club’s recent holiday nuts sale. We enjoyed meeting friends and neighbors at our downtown sales table in front of French & Brawn Marketplace and greatly appreciate Todd and Sarah Anderson’s generous provision of that space for us.
lcnme.com
Explore the Community That Lived on Malaga Island
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community that lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this...
penbaypilot.com
Grateful for the help in staging the reading of ‘Ud’s Garden’
I would like to thank the community and especially Ben Blackmon, Director of the Rockport Public Library, for sponsoring the reading of Ud’s Garden, directed by Paul and Jen Hodgson of Everyman Repertory Theatre. The audience’s response was hugely enthusiastic and thoughtful, a brave audience who ventured out Saturday...
wabi.tv
Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region. Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one. Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life. Some of the...
whqr.org
A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Pins are crashing. Bowling balls are rolling. Funkytown is playing on the stereo. It's a typical Saturday afternoon in November at "D'Amanda's," a candlepin bowling alley and arcade in Ellsworth, Maine. The atmosphere at D'Amanda's may sound like regular bowling, but with one look, it's obvious this is not classic 10-pin big ball bowling.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
penbaypilot.com
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
penbaypilot.com
Technical Center students honor Martin Luther King Jr with Graphic Design posters
Waldo County Technical Center’s (WCTC) Graphic Design Students honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this January by designing posters that were displayed throughout the city of Belfast. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Committee has been celebrating MLK Jr Day for 35 years, planning candlelight walks, providing platforms to...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 23-26. Appleton. Thomas F. Neely and Lisa T. Neely to Joseph H. Brady and Robin S. Brady. Camden. Mary Turner Sullivan to Alexander M. Abud and Lauren Swegle. Scott C. Harve to Scott...
Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood
A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
penbaypilot.com
Bruce E. DeVarney, notice
ROCKLAND — Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, died unexpectedly due to a heart attack, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A full obituary will be published and a graveside service will be announced in the spring. To share a memory or condolence with Bruce’s family, please...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29
Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
penbaypilot.com
Just another Saturday on the Coast
Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
Community programs working to connect more than 100 unhoused people in Bangor with homes
BANGOR, Maine — More than 100 unhoused people are living in homeless encampments throughout Bangor, according to a homeless response worker with the community organization Community Health and Counseling Services (CHCS). Outreach workers with the program say they are trying to connect those people experiencing homelessness to housing every...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Fire spreads quickly through South Thomaston house
SOUTH THOMASTON (3:30 p.m.) — An automotive battery charger is being blamed for a fire on the Dublin Road in South Thomaston this morning, Monday, Jan 30. Based on an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, a car’s battery had been plugged into the garage’s charger overnight.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Hills, Oceanside win KVAC wrestling crowns
AUGSTA — Wrestling teams from around the state, including five from the Midcoast, competed Saturday, Jan. 28 for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships at Cony High School. Camden Hills emerged as the Class A champion while Oceanside won the Class B crown. Pat Kelly, the head coach of...
Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Basketball Heal Point Standings as of January 29
With a week and a half left in the regular season, here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of January 29. Best of luck to all the teams!. CLASS AA Girls. CLASS AA...
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out, Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
This Massive (& Gorgeous) Waterville, Maine Home is For Sale & You NEED to See The Photos!
When it comes to Central Maine real estate, one thing rings true. There is a vast array of home sizes, shapes, prices and features here in the greater Kennebec Valley. I often find myself scrolling through the MLS just seeing what has sold, or what has just hit the market.
Comments / 0