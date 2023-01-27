Read full article on original website
Two Fortuna Men Arrested in Arcata Assault
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 1:40am, a felony assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury occurred...
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
Fortuna Police Department Says Resident Facing Felony Charges for Provided False Name During Recent Arrest
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Yesterday, the Fortuna Police Department issued a press release on recent arrests and seizures involving our department K-9’s....
HCSO Says Two Men were Arrested in the Pine Hill Area After Search Yields Multiple Weapons
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 30, 2023, at about 9 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Two Juveniles Injured During Last Night’s Stabbings in Arcata
Just before midnight on Saturday, two juveniles were stabbed on G Street in Arcata. According to Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, one was stabbed in the facial area. Both juveniles were stable and taken to the hospital, Hoffman said. Their parents were notified. Hoffman said that the...
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Smoke Pouring From Under a Home in Arcata
Smoke coming out from under a house in the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata alerted an individual who called 911 for assistance. Multiple agencies have been dispatched to the scene and are responding to the incident. Meanwhile, the Incident Commander who is at the scene confirmed that there...
Former Wrestling Coach at EHS Arrested
Thomas Gowing, a former coach at Eureka City Schools, was arrested on January 30 for statutory rape–“Any person who engages in an act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is more than three years younger than the perpetrator is guilty of either a misdemeanor or a felony, and shall be punished by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170.”
St. Joseph Ranked Top 5 California Hospital for Vascular Surgery Outcomes
Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka is pleased to announce that Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, has awarded the hospital with a top 5 hospital ranking in California for quality in vascular surgery outcomes. o determine this year’s State Ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly...
Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake
Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention Coalition Meeting February 8
This is a press release from the Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention:. Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention (ASUP), a community coalition, will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 – 5 p.m. via Zoom. The coalition supports alcohol and other drug prevention activities throughout Humboldt County. Community members are welcome to attend.
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
Caltrans, Clean California Call for Vendors for Community Festival in March
Caltrans and local partners are hosting a fun, interactive, family-friendly festival Noon – 4 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 under the Samoa Bridge in Eureka!. Clean CA Community Day – Spring Into Action! is a free community event that celebrates and connects communities! This Clean California educational event is the spark for a change in our local communities to highlight the importance of coming together and taking ownership of community appearance and pride.
Maggie is a ‘Fun Loving Young Puppy’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Maggie. I am a female, black and tan German Shepherd Dog...
SHUSD Begins the Year with a Full Board, Big Plans, and Empty Desk Seats
The recently filled Southern Humboldt Unified School District board begins the new calendar year on a good foot with plans for campus improvement projects, expanded programs, and new hires, though administrators warn that students are behind academically, and enrollment continues to fall. The SHUSD board filled its last vacant seat...
Students at Local Colleges Can Receive Up to $10K for Living and Tuition Expenses
College of the Redwoods is partnering with the Cal Poly Humboldt Center for Community Based Learning, which has been awarded a two year grant called Californians for All College Corps to support 100 Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods students, including AB540 Dreamers, each year for 450 hours of in-person community service.
New Year Exhibition in Honor of Roy Grieshaber will Have Music by ‘Bucky and Sweet T’
The New Year Exhibition in honor of Roy Grieshaber is showing at the Redwood Art Association Gallery, open during Arts Alive, February 4 from 6-9 pm. Music provided by “Bucky and Sweet T”
Tax Relief for Storm Impacted Residents in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Humboldt County residents impacted by the recent severe storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. Claiming Disaster Losses. Humboldt County taxpayers affected by the presidentially declared...
