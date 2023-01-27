Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Flashback Explains Lady Nagant's Comeback
My Hero Academia fans were given a big surprise in the latest chapters of the manga, as some of the key villains that Izuku Midoriya did battle with along the way to this Final War showed a change of heart and came to Deku's aid against Tomura Shigaraki and All for One! Danjuro Tobita – aka "Gentle Criminal" – showed up with his assistant La Brava, to keep the floating arena containing Shigaraki from finally crashing – while superpowered sniper/assassin Kaina Tsutsumi (aka "Lady Nagant") showed up to make a clutch shot that kept Shigaraki from disintegrating everything in sight.
ComicBook
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Reveals They Are Planning a New Manga
The creator of Attack on Titan spent years of their life with Eren Jeager, but as of late, he's done little but rest. After all, Hajime Isayama brought his manga to a close some years ago, and Attack on Titan will close for good this year. The anime will drop its last episodes soon enough, and Isayama kicked off press for the finale a few months back. And during a recent appearance, Isayama stunned fans when he announced he'll try to take up the pen soon.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Inks Levi in New Live Clip: Watch
Attack on Titan's creator revisited one of the series' top characters for a very brief time as he inked up a new sketch of Levi Ackerman for a lucky fan in a new clip that has gone online! Series creator Hajime Isayama has been returning to the massively popular franchise as Attack on Titan's anime prepares to end its run for good later this year. This has brought out all sorts of reflection on how the series has shaped up over the course of its run, and fans are still celebrating some of its biggest moments as the anime gets ready for the end.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 5 Reportedly Still Planned by Netflix
When The Witcher launched in December of 2019, the series seemed like the next major success story for Netflix. While the first two seasons earned the show a dedicated fanbase, things have looked quite bleak for the franchise over the last few months. Series star Henry Cavill announced that he will be leaving the show with Season 3, while The Witcher: Blood Origin arrived last month to scathing reviews. Fans could be forgiven for thinking the series might be in trouble, but sources for Redanian Intelligence have confirmed that Season 4 is still coming, and Season 5 is still planned for the streaming service.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Celebrates Final Box Office Numbers With Gear Fifth Poster
One Piece Film: Red has officially ended its legendary run throughout theaters this month, and Toei Animation is celebrating the final box office numbers for the movie with a special new poster highlighting Luffy's newest Gear Fifth form! Luffy's newest power up has only been recently introduced to Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, so it was quite the surprise to fans to see it was included during the events of One Piece Film: Red. Brief as it was, it left such an impact with fans that now it's being used to celebrate the end of the movie's run through Japan.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Fans React Bray Wyatt's Wild New Look, Uncle Howdy Destroying LA Knight
Bray Wyatt was victorious in Saturday night's Pitch Black Match on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble. But the conversation surrounding the match centered around what came afterward. Wyatt donned a brand new mask after pinning LA Knight, then proceeded to ignore every shot Knight took with a kendo stick as he tried to retreat up the ramp. Wyatt eventually attacked him on the stage, prompting Uncle Howdy to appear on a platform and hit Knight with a Senton through the stage. Sparks and flames erupted from the impact, and the characters from Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse were left watching from the platform while Wyatt reveled in the victory.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation
Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
ComicBook
Jon Bernthal's Current Series Cancelled Amid MCU Return Speculation
When it comes to television shows, production schedules make it awfully hard for an actor to appear in more than one series in a major role. For fans hoping to see the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, you might be in luck. Monday, Showtime announced it had canceled American Gigolo, the series Bernthal starred in last fall. Coincidentally enough, Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, with many hoping the character will pop up in the extended 18-episode series.
ComicBook
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
ComicBook
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Leak Hints at New Story Content
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, offering a remastered version of a classic Wii game. Nintendo has revealed that the Switch version will include some content that was not in the original release, but it appears that there might be even more than previously revealed. Box art for the game has apparently leaked online, and it references a "Magolor Epilogue" featuring "an extra quest after the ending." The box art certainly looks legitimate, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Nintendo.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Asuka Returns With Classic Kana Look, New Entrance
WWE Superstar Asuka has made her return to WWE programming at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event with the return of her classic Kana vibes from New Japan Pro Wrestling and a new entrance in tow. Asuka has been missing from in ring action for the past few weeks as the Women's Division has largely been stacked in terms of the competition currently on television. But while she has been away, she's made a major return to the roster with a full blown makeover to emphasize that she's going to be a lot different than she was the last time around.
Comments / 0