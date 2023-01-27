ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Study pinpoints refinery as major source of Utah's 'brown clouds'

By Jeff Tavss, Max Roth
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPT4H_0kTc4Ky500

A new federal report pinpoints a magnesium plant as a major contributor to the winter "brown clouds," or inversion, often seen over northern Utah, and Salt Lake City, in particular.

The study from the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences came from a period of winter air pollution in 2017 and showed that the plume from the US Magnesium refinery along the Great Salt Lake produced "emissions of chlorine and bromine, known as halogenated compounds, [and] were significant contributors to the persistent winter brown clouds."

According to the report, models showed that chlorine and bromine emitted by the refinery was responsible for 10-25% of the area's particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) during pollution episodes.

"Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter, also known as fine particles or PM 2.5, pose the greatest risk to health, affecting both lungs and your heart," the study says.

The refinery extracts metal from the brine of the lake.

While the study was conducted using data from 2017, its lead author, Carrie Womack, said the emissions of chlorine have not shown any significant decline in the last five years.

During research flights around the plant, the air scientists found was unlike anything they had previously sampled due to the high chlorine emissions.

"Close to the plant, we didn't even need to check the instruments to know we were flying through the plume,” Womack wrote. “We could smell it. It smelled like bleach!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYvX0_0kTc4Ky500

Winter pollution levels of PM 2.5 in the Salt Lake Valley exceed national air quality standards an average of 18 days per year. Those instances have been associated with poor health effects, and during a time period between 2003-08, another study showed they accounted for a 42% higher rate of emergency room visits for asthma.

Comments / 4

DoBE
4d ago

Close it down until it can operate cleanly. If I have to have my vehicles operate clean, make that factory do the same. It should’ve been closed years ago.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S.

Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S. Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In …. Peter Sinks Becomes One Of The Coldest Places In The U.S. A fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down I-15 in Utah for several hours on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high

The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
UTAH STATE
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah swimming pools have to follow new safety rule — or close

Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule.What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.If chemicals don't flow into the pool with the water, they can build up and react to form poisonous chlorine gas.Flashback: About 50 people started vomiting, coughing and bleeding from their noses at a Pleasant Grove pool in 2019 after a pump malfunctioned, allowing a buildup of chlorine gas that witnesses described...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah Mandates ATV/OHV Vehicle Education Starting Feb 1st 2023

Starting Feb 1st 2023, Everyone driving an off-highway vehicle, (OHV) on public lands will now need to complete an online program. It is free, but that doesn't lessen the outrage coming from outdoor enthusiasts all over Utah. A very large portion of the southern Utah region enjoys off-roading almost all year round.
UTAH STATE
addictedtovacation.com

The 6 Best Road Trips In Utah (With Pictures!)

Utah has numerous places to explore and amazing sights, thanks to its diverse and stunning landscapes. Here are the best Utah road trips. Some of the best road trips in Utah include Scenic Byway 12, Utah’s Dinosaur Sites, the Mighty Five national parks, the Fishlake Loop, Utah small towns, and the Ogden River Scenic Byway. Spring is the best time to go on these Utah road trips since the weather is great and there are no crowds.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah New Driver License Law In Effect

There is a big change this year for driver license exams in the state of Utah. You don't have to take the exam in English. The new law went into effect Jan 1, 2023 and it states that those with minimal English skills may take the test in another language.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy