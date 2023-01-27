ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McGregor posts his x-rated image online to show off his injuries

The former two time UFC Champion Conor McGregor was out for a cycle yesterday in his native city, when some motorist came very close to wiping out the 34 year Dubliner. The Irish man posted it all on his social media yesterday to give the updates to all his fans. Thankful the Irish man is alright and not badly injured.
sportszion.com

Conor McGregor gives sneak peek of horrific injury after his bike got hit by car

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited comeback to the octagon has been further postponed as a result of an accident that occurred yesterday while he was heading home driving his bicycle. McGregor had been away from the octagon for almost two years, but he was finally ready to make his comeback as...
sportszion.com

Watch: Conor McGregor narrowly escapes death after his bike gets hit by car

Is Conor McGregor atoning for his sins or is he just reckless in his lifestyle and refuses to learn from his mistakes? The Irish superstar is going through one trouble after the other and getting into the occasional accident every now and then. But this time around the situation was...
OnlyHomers

MMA Legend Struck By Car

Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
Everyday Entertainment

UFC Star Conor McGregor hit by car while riding his bike

Conor Mcgregor avoided injury after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Ireland. Mcgregor posted multiple videos of the accident's aftermath to his social media accounts on Friday. In the video uploaded on Instagram, McGregor can be heard breathlessly saying, "I could've been dead there." As the driver of the vehicle apologizes. McGregor then shows a tear in his pants but appears unharmed otherwise.

