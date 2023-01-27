Khamzat Chimaev seems to have one-up his relationship with Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s son by taking him to Thailand. Rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has on occasion seemed to be keeping questionable company. The number three ranked UFC welterweight has been seen on multiple occasions rubbing elbows with Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov and has a close relationship with his son Ali Kadyrov. Now that relationship seems to be progressing as Chimaev recently posted a picture of himself and Ali together training at the well-known Muay Thai gym, Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand.

8 HOURS AGO