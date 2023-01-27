7 movie and TV trailers that dropped this week, from 'Succession' to 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

The trailer for season four of "Succession" was recently released. HBO/YouTube

Several new trailers were released this week, including a trailer for HBO's hit series "Succession."

Fans of the novel "Daisy Jones and the Six" also got a glimpse at Amazon's upcoming adaptation.

Here are 7 new trailers you might have missed, as well as the expected release dates.

"Succession" season four

YouTube synopsis : "This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial."

Who's in it: Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, J. Smith-Cameron, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun.

Premiere date: March 26, 2023

Where to watch: HBO Max

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"

YouTube synopsis : "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Who's in it : Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Premiere date : March 31, 2023

Where to watch : In theaters

"Daisy Jones and the Six"

YouTube synopsis : "It's time to hear the real story. Daisy Jones and the Six arrives March 3, only on Prime."

Who's in it : Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Sebastian Chacon.

Premiere date : March 3, 2023

Where to watch : Amazon Prime

"Shazam Fury of the Gods"

YouTube synopsis : "From New Line Cinema comes 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods,' which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word 'SHAZAM!,' is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam."

Who's in it : Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Rachel Zegler, Djimon Hounsou, Meagan Good, and Faithe Herman.

Premiere date : March 17, 2023

Where to watch : In theaters

"Mighty Nein"

YouTube synopsis : "Mighty Nein follows a group of criminals and misfits who are the only ones that can prevent the kingdom from plunging into chaos when an arcane artifact capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands."

Who's in it : Cast TBA

Premiere date : TBD

Where to watch : Amazon Prime

"All That Breathes"

YouTube synopsis : "Oscar-nominated film #AllThatBreathes, an exploration of humankind's connection to wildlife and climate change, premieres February 7 on @HBOMax."

Premiere date : February 7, 2023

Where to watch : HBO Max

"Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special"

YouTube synopsis : "As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love."

Who's in it : Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell.

Premiere date : February 9, 2023

Where to watch : HBO Max