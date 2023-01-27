‘The Last of Us’ Gets Renewed for Season 2 on HBO After Airing Only 2 Episodes

Don't let the Clickers hear you when you scream from this exciting news: The Last of Us has been renewed for season 2.

After only the first two episodes dropped, HBO officially renewed the series this afternoon, with a press release that proudly declared: “HBO drama The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season...[The series] marks HBO’s second largest debut, behind only House of the Dragon . Episode 1 has now surpassed 22 million viewers domestically, up nearly 5x from its premiere night audience.”

Apparently, this past Sunday's explosive episode was even more successful for the studio. “Episode 2 of The Last of Us tallied 5.7 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts in the U.S. Sunday night, based on Nielsen and first party data, adding more than 1 million new viewers vs. the series premiere,” the statement read. “This 22% jump marks the largest week two audience growth for any HBO Original Drama Series in the history of the network.”

In case you're not one of the millions who have tuned in, The Last of Us tells the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler who is tasked with escorting a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a desolate United States after a fungal infection spreads across the Earth and turns humans into killer zombies.

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Based on a popular 2013 video game of the same name , the show boasts stunning visuals, a talented cast and plenty of surprises along the way, so it's no wonder HBO has already given the green light for a second season.

Co-creator and executive producer Neil Druckmann said, “I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.” Co-creator Mazin then added, “The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

The Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi, said, “After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two.”

We can't wait either, and we've still got so much of season 1 to look forward to.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest entertainment news by subscribing here .

HBO Max New Releases: The Best Shows & Movies to Watch in February