Dodge Challenger Outran a Police Car and Helicopter In Epic High Speed Chase

By Jarret Hendrickson
 5 days ago

There are fast cars, and then there's the Dodge Challenger. The greatly beloved, iconic American muscle car that's been a staple of car shows and movies for decades.

Unfortunately for car fans, the Dodge Challenger's storied legacy will be coming to an end soon...But that didn't stop the owner of this Dodge Challenger from going on a truly epic ride. Watch this video posted by TikTok user @.taylortitus to see how it all went down...

Not that we would ever try to run away from the police, but if we were too - we'd do it in a Dodge Challenger. Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

Many were impressed, with more than a few people commenting that Dodge should use this as a commercial. As TikTok user @user4204979883409 commented, "Dodge should make this their AD." While TikTok user @SteveReed4175 wrote, "Great commercial for their car."

With TikTok user @Grapeape even going so far as to posit, "You know the people at Dodge were cheering him on." And TikTok user @purplehazedddd adding his two cents with the comment, "Dodge Challenger sales going up."

Apparently this video is an effective commercial, as TikTok user @Lovergirllay25 posted, "LAMO. I've always wanted one since the age of 18. Definitely getting one now LOL." To which TikTok user @annacast7.16 responded, "Well make sure it's this year cause this is the last year they are making them and they are going to be expensive."

Well what do you think? Does seeing this video make you want to buy a Dodge Challenger?

Shaun Walsh
4d ago

1: this is old. 2: he didn’t actually successfully outrun either of them as he ran out of gas. Former getaway driver here. These cars have a tiny fuel tank from the factory, 17.5 gallons of memory is correct... The first upgrade for any serious getaway work is an extra fuel tank in the trunk. At least 10 gallons for most cars. For one of these cars? I’d go 15 gallons minimum.

