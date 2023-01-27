Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
Homeless students' needs are focus of clothing drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are some students in Albuquerque public schools who need more than just an education. They need clothes, blankets and other necessities of life, because they are homeless. Thanks to coordination between several local organizations, including car clubs representing the "lowriding community," a clothing drive event...
KOAT 7
Local organization, law enforcement and hospitals tackling homelessness
A local homeless organization is helping people get off the streets — by partnering with law enforcement and local hospitals. "Sometimes you find a safe place to be, sometimes you don't but it's really more dangerous than anything," said Carol Montano, who has been living on the streets for nearly a decade.
KOAT 7
'World's Largest Matanza' raises $50K+ for scholarships
BELEN, N.M. — Known far and wide as the "World's Largest Matanza," this annual event returned on Saturday after a two-year pandemic pause with its celebration of Hispanic food, family, culture and community — especially food. For the $20 entrance fee (free for 10 and under), attendees could...
KOAT 7
Local businesses, new program aiming to hire homeless
Last year more than 1,311 people were homeless living on the streets of Albuquerque. Now, these people have hope thanks to a new program working on getting them off the streets and putting money in their pockets. “The money that they're going to be making and thus giving back to...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Girl Scout is top seller
Friends, family, and Girl Scouts from Troops 242, 10624, and 10730 hiked The Volcanoes Trail at Petroglyph National Monument on Jan. 1, 2023 for the First Day Hike. (Courtesy photo) Last year, Girl Scout Rio Rancho resident Lillie Parrot (10), was the top seller for all of central and northern...
rrobserver.com
SCDC mourns retired K-9 Officer, welcomes new K-9 Officer
The Sandoval County Detention Center announced Friday that retired K-9 Officer Candace died. Candace was a seven-year veteran of Sandoval County, serving at the Sheriff’s Office and the Detention Center. A statement from the county said, “Candace is remembered for her intelligence, , commitment to the job, and personality....
Scrubs Magazine
Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours
Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
Oldest llama celebrates birthday in New Mexico
A llama just celebrated a very special day!
rrobserver.com
New positions another step toward reopening Mariposa Fire Station
As part of the city of Rio Rancho Fiscal Year 2023 Mid-Year Budget Adjustments, 15 fire cadets have been added for the remainder of FY 2023, including salary and benefits. The added cadets will take part in a forthcoming academy in order to backfill eight positions and account for seven new positions necessary to reopen Fire Station 6 in the Mariposa neighborhood. The budget adjustment totals just under $345,000 for the new personnel positions.
KOAT 7
State lawmakers target retail crime with two bills
Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our legislature is looking to address it. KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost 200 thousand dollars of art stolen. Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.
rrobserver.com
Youth choruses begin new season
A new season is set to begin for the City of Vision’s youth choruses. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho will begin rehearsing for the season at 12:30 p.m. with the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus following at 2 p.m. The children’s chorus is for those ages 7-11, while the youth chorus runs ages 12-18. Rehearsals take place on the second floor of 4311 Sara Road SE.
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Rising home prices, Major proposals, Dense fog, New exhibit, Plowing snow
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes – New data shows despite slowing home sales in Santa Fe, prices are increasing. Researchers say that is due to llack of homes. According to the latest data released by the Santa Fe Association of Realters, Santa Fe’s […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
tourcounsel.com
Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico
Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
Roswell committee turns down proposal for police to be on reality show
After the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department paused their appearance on the TV reality show On Patrol: Live, the show producers approached the Roswell Police Department.
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
rrobserver.com
Happy and Hype at this Rio Rancho hair salon
At The Hype Hair Studio in Hilltop Plaza, the business model is based on transparent and inclusive pricing. The Hype Hair Studio has been open for eight years and runs on a team model. “In most hair studios, hair stylists are pretty much their own business even though they run...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
Comments / 0