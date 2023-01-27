ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Homeless students' needs are focus of clothing drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are some students in Albuquerque public schools who need more than just an education. They need clothes, blankets and other necessities of life, because they are homeless. Thanks to coordination between several local organizations, including car clubs representing the "lowriding community," a clothing drive event...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Local organization, law enforcement and hospitals tackling homelessness

A local homeless organization is helping people get off the streets — by partnering with law enforcement and local hospitals. "Sometimes you find a safe place to be, sometimes you don't but it's really more dangerous than anything," said Carol Montano, who has been living on the streets for nearly a decade.
KOAT 7

'World's Largest Matanza' raises $50K+ for scholarships

BELEN, N.M. — Known far and wide as the "World's Largest Matanza," this annual event returned on Saturday after a two-year pandemic pause with its celebration of Hispanic food, family, culture and community — especially food. For the $20 entrance fee (free for 10 and under), attendees could...
BELEN, NM
KOAT 7

Local businesses, new program aiming to hire homeless

Last year more than 1,311 people were homeless living on the streets of Albuquerque. Now, these people have hope thanks to a new program working on getting them off the streets and putting money in their pockets. “The money that they're going to be making and thus giving back to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Girl Scout is top seller

Friends, family, and Girl Scouts from Troops 242, 10624, and 10730 hiked The Volcanoes Trail at Petroglyph National Monument on Jan. 1, 2023 for the First Day Hike. (Courtesy photo) Last year, Girl Scout Rio Rancho resident Lillie Parrot (10), was the top seller for all of central and northern...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

SCDC mourns retired K-9 Officer, welcomes new K-9 Officer

The Sandoval County Detention Center announced Friday that retired K-9 Officer Candace died. Candace was a seven-year veteran of Sandoval County, serving at the Sheriff’s Office and the Detention Center. A statement from the county said, “Candace is remembered for her intelligence, , commitment to the job, and personality....
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Scrubs Magazine

Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours

Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

New positions another step toward reopening Mariposa Fire Station

As part of the city of Rio Rancho Fiscal Year 2023 Mid-Year Budget Adjustments, 15 fire cadets have been added for the remainder of FY 2023, including salary and benefits. The added cadets will take part in a forthcoming academy in order to backfill eight positions and account for seven new positions necessary to reopen Fire Station 6 in the Mariposa neighborhood. The budget adjustment totals just under $345,000 for the new personnel positions.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

State lawmakers target retail crime with two bills

Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our legislature is looking to address it. KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost 200 thousand dollars of art stolen. Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Youth choruses begin new season

A new season is set to begin for the City of Vision’s youth choruses. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho will begin rehearsing for the season at 12:30 p.m. with the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus following at 2 p.m. The children’s chorus is for those ages 7-11, while the youth chorus runs ages 12-18. Rehearsals take place on the second floor of 4311 Sara Road SE.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico

Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Happy and Hype at this Rio Rancho hair salon

At The Hype Hair Studio in Hilltop Plaza, the business model is based on transparent and inclusive pricing. The Hype Hair Studio has been open for eight years and runs on a team model. “In most hair studios, hair stylists are pretty much their own business even though they run...
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy