Cheddar News

Hasbro Announces Layoffs, Cutting 15 Percent of Workforce

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTCee_0kTc3MU400

The 'Jumbo Jet' Era Ends as Boeing Ships Last 747

"Boeing is set to deliver the last commercial 747 'Jumbo Jet' to Atlas Air this week, closing an era that began 53 years ago with the iconic Pan Am passenger jet. The jet was designed to meet the needs of mass air travel, with its wide body, twin-asiles, and humpback profile. The plane was assembled at Boeing Everett production line in Washington. Atlas Air is a New York-based cargo, charter, and passenger airline. The plane has a cult following among some aviation aficionados. One such fan, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, took the band on tour in its own 747 known as "Ed Force One.While Boeing will no longer produce 747s, jumbo planes are currently experiencing a resurgence. Airlines have started using the larger planes amid delivery delays of newer aircraft. After a difficult couple of years for Boeing following the crash of two 747 Max planes, the company is now seeing a spike in new orders. The company delivered 480 planes in 2022, compared to 340 in 2021, and accepted 774 new orders last year, compared to 479 the year before. "
WASHINGTON STATE
Breaking: Officials Release "Heinous" Video of Memphis Police Beating of Tyre Nichols

"Cheddar News is providing the link to the videos released by the City of Memphis. Warning: The videos are graphic and explicit.By Adrian SainzMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.The video emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols' death.The footage shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous...
MEMPHIS, TN
WHO: COVID Still an Emergency but Nearing 'Inflection' Point

"The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point” where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.Speaking at the opening of WHO’s annual executive board meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “there is no doubt that we're in a far better situation now” than a year ago — when the highly transmissible Omicron variant was at its peak.But Tedros warned that in the last eight weeks, at least 170,000 people have died around the world in connection with the...
US Winter Storm Causes 3rd Day of Dangerous, Icy Conditions

"By Ken Miller and Jeff MillerA deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,200 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching West Texas' border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, were in store for many areas throughout the day, meaning some places could get...
TENNESSEE STATE
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pushes for Uber and Lyft to Go Fully Electric by 2030

"The electrification of cars on the road is sweeping the auto industry as pressure mounts to reverse the impact of climate change and now the Big Apple is getting in on the action.New York City is proposing requirements for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to have 100 percent electric vehicle fleets by the year 2030. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement and expects the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission to oversee the regulatory changes.The move garnered some initial support from executives at both Uber and Lyft."We are excited to partner with New York City on our journey," Paul Augustine,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
'Laverne & Shirley' Actor Cindy Williams Dies at 75

"By Andrew Dalton Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis."The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slow-Moving Winter Storm Expected to Wreak Havoc on Southern States

"Parts of the south are bracing themselves for an onslaught of wet wintry weather that will last for most of the workweek.Arctic air is forecasted to settle over areas stretching from the Southern Plains up through Tennessee and Kentucky and will be coupled with freezing rain, sleet, and potential snow in some locations.Travel during the next four days could become dangerous as the potential for tree damage and downed power lines due to heavy ice increases. Roads are also expected to be slicked with ice.In 2021, an extreme winter storm forced mass electricity outages across the state of Texas impacting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Federal Reserve Sticks to Roadmap of Rate Hikes as Markets Drop

"The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. This is the second FOMC meeting in a row that the Fed has slowed the pace of rate hikes, which have tightened financial conditions across the economy and pushed the housing market into a downturn. With inflation and wage gains beginning to fall from their recent highs, investors were confident the Fed would continue to moderate, but stocks nonetheless slipped following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statements that more hikes were coming. "The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to...
Black History Class Revised by College Board Amid Criticism

"By Cheyanne Memphrey and Sharon LuryeHigh school senior Kahlila Bandele is used to courses that don’t address the African American experience. Then there’s her 9 a.m. class. This week, it spanned topics from Afro-Caribbean migration to jazz.The discussion in her Advanced Placement course on African American studies touched on figures from Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X to Jimi Hendrix and Rihanna. In her AP European History course, she said, “we’re not discussing Black people at all” — even though they were colonized by Europeans.Her school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is one of 60 schools around the country testing the new...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Killing of Tyre Nichols Revives Calls to Change Police

"By An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers.Investigation, accountability and charges.This is often the most Black citizens can hope for as the deaths continue. Nationwide, police have killed roughly three people per day consistently since 2020, according to academics and advocates for police reform who track such deaths.Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints...
MEMPHIS, TN
Sixth Memphis Officer Relieved of Duty After Deadly Beating of Tyre Nichols

"A sixth officer involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols was relieved of duty, according to Karen Rudolph, a spokeswoman for the Memphis Police department.Former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill was also a member of the now notorious SCORPION unit, which had been disbanded following the release of the more than hour-long video that provided details from the deadly encounter. Hemphill was apparently disciplined shortly after the January 7 incident.An attorney for Hemphill confirmed that he was the third officer to arrive on the scene of the initial stop but said that Hemphill was not present during the second...
MEMPHIS, TN
Stocks End Higher as Fed Sees Progress Against Inflation

"By Stan ChoeWall Street rose to its highest level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation. The S&P 500 rallied back from an early 1% loss Wednesday to rise 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% and the Dow ended barely higher. As expected, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points to its highest level since late 2007. It’s the smallest increase in the Fed’s blizzard of rate hikes since March. The Fed’s chair said more increases are likely needed, but he also said...
The Spending Power of the Black Community Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

"It's the first day of Black History Month, and Cheddar News' very own Shannon LaNier stopped by Harlem to speak with Black New Yorkers about the importance of keeping dollars local. The spending power of the Black community is set to reach $1.7 trillion by 2030, and some local entrepreneurs are trying to channel those funds directly to Black-owned businesses. Sade Tyler, the owner of event space Studio 125 and Omo Sade Skincare, said her own business is designed to create a commercial space for local artists and entrepreneurs. "If a new artist wants to show their wares, they can come into the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
