Marina Del Rey, CA

Girl Scouts Return to Los Angeles With Delicious New Cookie!

Cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can now support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic lineup. Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season is here! 3.4 million cookie packages were distributed to thousands of Girl Scouts over the weekend. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CCUSD Board Shines Spotlight on Elementary Schools, Reacts to Monterey Park Shooting

Board of Education celebrated the collective efforts of their elementary schools by recognizing the Five Pillars of Supporting Student Need. At its January 24 meeting, the CCUSD Board of Education celebrated the collective efforts of their elementary schools by recognizing the Five Pillars of Supporting Student Needs: Innovation, Partnership, Equity, Inclusivity and Full Student Accountability. This new practice further unites elementary schools by encouraging a collaborative partnership, sharing best practices and creating consistency in curriculum and enrichment standards across all five campuses – ensuring every student is prepared to succeed in sixth grade regardless of which school they attend.
CULVER CITY, CA
Boris Allakhverdyan, Ben Hong and Talon Smith Unite in Santa Monica for Special Performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114

The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal Cello Ben Hong, and internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning pianist and composer Talon Smith unite their musical brilliance for a very special performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114 at First Presbyterian Church Santa Monica. The concert will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 2 p.m.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Mayor Karen Bass Makes Moves in her New Administration to Combat Homelessness

Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week. Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition to her new administration. Last week, she appointed three Deputy Mayors and three Directors as part of her mission to help homeless Angelenos, bolster environmental protection and sustainability, improve infrastructure, and engage with the people of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
70 Culver High AVPA Students Descend on CETA for High School Theater Arts Festival

CCHS Senior Ginger Anderson-Willis took home first place in the “Trailer” category. 70 Culver City High School students from the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts’ Theater Performance and Technical Theater programs recently attended the annual California Educational Theatre Association (CETA) workshop in Rancho Cucamonga. The festival is dedicated to high school theater arts, with plays from schools across greater Los Angeles competing for regional awards.
CULVER CITY, CA

