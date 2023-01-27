Board of Education celebrated the collective efforts of their elementary schools by recognizing the Five Pillars of Supporting Student Need. At its January 24 meeting, the CCUSD Board of Education celebrated the collective efforts of their elementary schools by recognizing the Five Pillars of Supporting Student Needs: Innovation, Partnership, Equity, Inclusivity and Full Student Accountability. This new practice further unites elementary schools by encouraging a collaborative partnership, sharing best practices and creating consistency in curriculum and enrichment standards across all five campuses – ensuring every student is prepared to succeed in sixth grade regardless of which school they attend.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO