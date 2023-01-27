ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Women’s Lacrosse Ranked No. 6 in ILWomen/Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division I Preseason Poll

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team gained national recognition again today, as the Seawolves were selected as the sixth-best team in the nation, according to the 2023 ILWomen/Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division I Preseason Poll. The 2022 national champions, North Carolina, entered the 2023...
