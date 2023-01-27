Read full article on original website
With Stool Testing, Fewer Americans May Delay Colon Screening
The test arrived in a compact envelope along with illustrated instructions: Lay the tissue paper in the toilet so it can catch the stool. Then, use the finger-length probe to collect a portion of that stool and place it in the sample bottle. Label the sample bottle, wrap it in the enclosed absorbent pad, and put it inside the plastic biohazard bag. Tuck the bag into the return mailer and ship within 72 hours.
Are vaccines safe?
All vaccines authorized in the United States are tested for safety and efficacy. Testing starts with laboratory and animal studies, followed by human clinical trials. These trials first look for immune responses—for example, antibody production—then evaluate whether a vaccine prevents infection, illness or death. Vaccines have prevented countless...
NIH Launches Home Test to Treat, a Pilot COVID-19 Telehealth Program
The National Institutes of Health, in collaboration with the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has launched the Home Test to Treat program, an entirely virtual community health intervention that will provide free COVID-19 health services—at-home rapid tests, telehealth sessions and at-home treatments—in selected communities.
Antiviral Treatment Reduces Complications and Death for People With Hepatitis C
Direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapy reduces both liver-related and nonliver complications and improves survival for people with chronic hepatitis C, underscoring the importance of timely treatment, according to study results published in JAMA Internal Medicine. “The findings of this retrospective cohort study indicate that DAA treatment for insured patients with chronic...
More Evidence COVID Vaccines Work Well for People With HIV
People living with HIV generally respond well to COVID-19 vaccines—especially if they receive booster shots—thereby dramatically reducing their risk of severe illness and death, according to several recent studies. But those with poorly controlled HIV or advanced immune suppression may not fare as well, underlining the importance of antiretroviral treatment.
Retinal Detachment Surgery Outcomes Worse in Latinos
Latino and Black patients had worse vision after undergoing surgery for retinal detachment compared with white patients, according to a study from Boston Medical Center (BMC), a safety-net hospital. Retinal detachment is an emergency, sight-threatening situation in which tissue at the back of the eye pulls away from its normal...
New Clinical Trials at Leading HIV Center Paused Over Funding Probe
New clinical trials at a prominent HIV research center in Chicago have been halted for the past nine months, but funding for ongoing studies is in jeopardy and researchers may be laid off as soon as this week as Cook County Health officials continue to investigate a nonprofit that manages the finances of grant-funded research, reports the Chicago Sun Times. The pause also affects new trials for COVID-19, mpox and cancer at the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center.
Paxlovid Reduces Serious Risks from COVID Omicron Variants
Antiviral treatments can help reduce the risk of serious illness and death from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is particularly true for those who aren’t fully vaccinated. In 2021, a clinical trial found that a combination of the antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir reduced the risk of severe COVID-19 by almost 90% for unvaccinated people. The combination is sold under the name Paxlovid.
Disparities in Epilepsy Medication Prescriptions
Compared with white people, Latino, Black, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander people with epilepsy are less likely to be prescribed newer drugs, according to a new study. Published in Neurology Clinical Practice, the study also found that those who saw a neurologist were more than three times more likely...
What Older Americans Need to Know About Taking Paxlovid
A new coronavirus variant is circulating, the most transmissible one yet. Hospitalizations of infected patients are rising. And older adults represent nearly 90% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 in recent months, the largest portion since the start of the pandemic. What does that mean for people 65 and older catching...
Meet Two New Leaders Improving Diversity and Equity Across Cancer Centers
On January 17, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) announced the appointment of Terrance Mayes, EdD, of the Stanford Cancer Institute as Chair of the NCCN’s new Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Directors Forum; Loretta Erhunmwunsee, MD, FACS, of City of Hope National Medical Center has been named Vice-Chair. They join more than 20 experts on diversity, equity, and inclusion in health care from leading academic cancer centers across the United States that comprise NCCN.
Exercise Linked to Healthier Gut Microbiome
Regular moderate exercise is associated with greater diversity of the gut microbiome and reduced inflammation in people with colorectal cancer, including those with obesity, who typically have a less healthy microbiome, according to a study published in the American Journal of Cancer Research. “A patient who is active has a...
Does Cannabis Use Impair Treatment Adherence?
Older people living with HIV who used cannabis within the past month were about twice as likely to sometimes miss doses of their antiretroviral medications, according to a study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. “[O]ur findings suggest that regular cannabis use by older people with HIV is associated with...
Exercise During Chemotherapy Is Safe, Feasible and Effective
Engaging in exercise while receiving chemotherapy greatly improved cardiorespiratory fitness and was safe and tolerable, according to findings published in JACC: CardioOncology. What’s more, people who started exercising after chemo benefitted as well. Physical activity is known to have benefits for people living with cancer. But the ideal timing...
NIH Study Links Specific Outdoor Air Pollutants to Asthma Attacks in Urban Children
Moderate levels of two outdoor air pollutants, ozone and fine particulate matter, are associated with non-viral asthma attacks in children and adolescents who live in low-income urban areas, a study funded by the National Institutes of Health has found. The study also identifies associations between exposure to the two pollutants...
