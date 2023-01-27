ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen responds to Tom Brady’s retirement amid speculation about their relationship status

Gisele Bündchen has publicly responded to ex-husband Tom Brady’s retirement announcement and fans are wondering what it means for the future of their relationship.On Wednesday, Brady, 45, said he would be retiring from the NFL “for good” after his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to a close. The announcement came after the quarterback previously announced his retirement in February 2022 - only to return to the sport days later - and his divorce from Bündchen.The pair, who share two children together, announced in October 2022 that they had ended their marriage after 13 years, sharing that they...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Development

Colts legend Peyton Manning could reportedly play a major role in the team's next coaching hire. Per MMQB's Albert Breer, the Colts are working on bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Indy for a second interview which could happen as soon as Wednesday. Noting, "among ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Ravens' Expected Decision on Lamar Jackson's Future is Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to give quarterback Lamar Jackson an "exclusive franchise tag" that will prohibit him from signing with another team amid his upcoming free agency, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31). "Lamar Jackson is going to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage

Tom Brady will reportedly not be part of FOX Sports' Super Bowl LVII coverage, despite his retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports. Last year, Brady signed a record-setting contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst that was said to...
NEW YORK STATE

