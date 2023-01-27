Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Gisele Bündchen responds to Tom Brady’s retirement amid speculation about their relationship status
Gisele Bündchen has publicly responded to ex-husband Tom Brady’s retirement announcement and fans are wondering what it means for the future of their relationship.On Wednesday, Brady, 45, said he would be retiring from the NFL “for good” after his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to a close. The announcement came after the quarterback previously announced his retirement in February 2022 - only to return to the sport days later - and his divorce from Bündchen.The pair, who share two children together, announced in October 2022 that they had ended their marriage after 13 years, sharing that they...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
iheart.com
Tom Brady announced his retirement BUT turns out HE'S NOT REALLY RETIRING!
Ok. There's NO doubt. He's the GOAT. Wth some obvious emotion, Tom Brady made the announcement on his Twitter this morning that he's done for good this time, ending his playing career with seven rings and a career that will be talked about forever. However, don't feel too bad for Tom. He's not going away.
NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Development
Colts legend Peyton Manning could reportedly play a major role in the team's next coaching hire. Per MMQB's Albert Breer, the Colts are working on bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Indy for a second interview which could happen as soon as Wednesday. Noting, "among ...
iheart.com
Ravens' Expected Decision on Lamar Jackson's Future is Revealed
The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to give quarterback Lamar Jackson an "exclusive franchise tag" that will prohibit him from signing with another team amid his upcoming free agency, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31). "Lamar Jackson is going to be...
iheart.com
Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage
Tom Brady will reportedly not be part of FOX Sports' Super Bowl LVII coverage, despite his retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports. Last year, Brady signed a record-setting contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst that was said to...
